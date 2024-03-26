FTSE 100 Live 26 March: Index lower; Ocado, Bellway and Flutter results, Cocoa nears $10,000

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

William Hill and Paddy Power are in focus after two of London’s listed gambling stocks posted results today.

Alongside the figures by Flutter Entertainment and 888 Holdings, investors have also heard from Fevertree Drinks, Smiths Group and Ocado.

Their updates have come during a quiet period of trading for the FTSE 100 index, having hit a 12-month high last week.

08:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Grocery price inflation has dropped to a new two-year low but almost a quarter of British households say they are still struggling financially, according to latest figures.

Supermarket prices were 4.5% higher than a year ago in March, the lowest inflation rate since February 2022 and a significant drop from last month’s 5.3%, according to analysts Kantar.

Despite the continued slowdown, 23% of British households identify themselves as struggling financially – the same proportion as in November last year, according to a survey by Kantar Worldpanel of more than 10,700 people at the end of January.

Cocoa above $9500 a ton

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

The price of cocoa continued to rocket overnight, with the price of the commodity at $9,649 a ton before markets open today.

As recently as January, it had been only a little over $4,000 a ton.

The rocketing in price, linked to a number of factors including weather, comes just days before easter.

Bellway says mortgage affordability is improving but profits drop in 'challenging' markets

07:46 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 250 developer Bellway pointed to improving mortgage affordability today as it revealed a slump in profit, revenue and completions amid the house market slowdown

Revenue fell by almost a third to £1.3 billion and profit slumped by almost 60% to £134.2 millon in the six months to the end of January.

It finished just over 4,000 homes in the period, down almost 30%, in which it said trading conditions were “challenging”.

The number of homes completed fell by almost a third in the six months to the end of January. It said it expects to complete 7,500 in. total for the full year.

Its CEO, Jason Honeyman, also pointed to some improvements in market conditions:

“The gradual reduction in mortgage interest rates throughout the first half has helped to ease affordability constraints and we have been encouraged by the improvement in reservations since the start of the new calendar year,” he said.

Flutter hit by huge writedown costs

07:41 , Daniel O'Boyle

The recently dual-listed Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment made a loss of upwards of $1 billion as was hit by massive writedown costs.

The betting giant cut the value of its Pokerstars brand by more than $700 million. Like the soon-to-be-renamed 888, it said the change was due to a greater focus on countries that were not a core part of its strategy. It took another big writedown from acquired businesses, as well as a $165 million hit from an option held by American media giant Fox to buy shares in Flutter’s American arm.

CEO Peter Jackson said: “We believe that our strategy and competitive advantages position us well to continue to grow the business through both organic and inorganic opportunities.”

Revolution Bars confirms restructuring and potential sale and fundraising plans

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Revolution Bars has confirmed it is looking for new funding as part of a restructuring plan, which could go as far as a possible sale of the group.

It comes after what the firm called “a period of external challenges”.

Revolution, which runs over 70 city centre bars, said it was also talking to existing investors, including the entrepreneur Luke Johnson.

Sky News reported overnight that a quarter of Revolution’s bars could close and that it needs to raise £10 million to survive, or more than its current market capitalisation.

888 to become "evoke"

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

William Hill owner 888 is to change its name to evoke plc to better reflect its mission "to make life more interesting by delighting players".

It comes as the betting firm announced plans to cut back in many of its non “core” markets. The UK is likely to avoid those cuts.

The business made a £56 million loss in 2023, less than half its loss a year earllier.

FTSE 100 seen lower after weak US performance, Hang Seng rallies

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Last week’s rates-led bounce for global markets has been followed by a period of reflection, with leading US benchmarks in negative territory last night.

The S&P 500 index lost 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.4% as traders looked to Thursday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation for further guidance on potential rate cuts in 2024.

The FTSE 100 index fell back from a 12-month high during Monday’s session and is forecast by IG Index to open about 19 points lower at 7900.

Asia markets are slightly more positive after an afternoon rally for the Hang Seng index left the Hong Kong-based benchmark about 1.4% higher.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude is trading at $86.70 a barrel and gold at about $2171 an ounce after topping a record $2200 last week.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard:

Few streets symbolise the dizzying changes in the City of London landscape over the past half century better than Bishopsgate on the eastern fringe of the Square Mile.

When 99 Bishopsgate went up for Hongkong Bank in 1976 it was one of the tallest towers in the City at 24 storeys. It also boasted the fastest lifts in Europe. At that time Bishopsgate was a largely run down strip of low-rise buildings that bled into what was then the seedy and impoverished East End districts of Shoreditch and Spitalfields.

Even when that building was badly damaged by an IRA bomb in 1993 Bishopsgate still felt very much “edge of City”. Now it is a cliff face of glass and steel with the newly completed 22 and 8 Bishopsgate blocks rubbing shoulders with the Heron Tower, and 55 Bishopsgate soon to start emerging from the ground.

Now 99 Bishopsgate is to make way for yet another skyscraper, more than twice as high as the incumbent structure, yet still only the fifth tallest in the Square Mile. There are more in the pipeline.

News of the latest tower comes as the Corporation, the City’s governing body, outlines its vision for the next five year, building on its post-pandemic “Destination City” initiative to bring more people back into the Square Mile. It lists its first priority as building “Diverse Engaged Communities” which may come as a bit of a surprise to some of the pin-stripe brigade that exemplified the old City for so long.

The truth is that the City is rapidly evolving again with the traditional financial services that have been its meal ticket for a century or more in relative decline. The new tower at 99 Bishopsgate will have 2,000 sq metres of shops and restaurants as street level and a new cultural building when it is completed in 2031.

The office occupiers are more likely to be into AI — or whatever has taken its place by then — than M&A. Bishopsgate — and the rest of the City — continues the restless reinvention that is its greatest strength.

