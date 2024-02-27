FTSE 100 Live 27 February: Abrdn results, Kantar grocery inflation data

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

US shares struggle amid rates focus, FTSE 100 seen slightly lower

07:19 , Graeme Evans

A late reversal left the S&P 500 index 0.4% lower last night as attention moved away from corporate earnings to the timing of the first interest rate cut.

Bond yields rose as Wall Street continues to scale back expectations on where the key Federal Reserve interest rate might finish the year.

The jitters come ahead of tomorrow’s second estimate of fourth quarter GDP and Thursday’s core personal consumption expenditures data, which is the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation.

Alphabet shares led a weaker session for Magnificent Seven stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished in negative territory.

Asia markets are higher this morning, but IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to open slightly lower after losing 0.3% in yesterday’s session.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The world has changed beyond recognition since Heathrow planners were last actively working on the airport’s third runway ambitions.

Progress was halted in early 2020 when the Covid pandemic erupted and passenger traffic collapsed by as much as 90%. Although passenger numbers at Heathrow have bounced back, it is not yet clear how much of that is a short-term unwinding of pent-up demand. And all sorts of other factors have changed.

Previous CEO John Holland-Kaye was a passionate advocate for the third runaway. It sometimes felt that getting it over the line was the crowning ambition of his career. But he left last October to be replaced by former Copenhagen airport boss Thomas Woldbye, who has yet to express his views.

Naturally he will wait until he sees the outcome of the review before he comes to a decision. So far he has stressed the need to make the existing infrastructure work better rather than nail his colours to the expansion mast.

The final change in the landscape is the upheaval on the Heathrow share register. The decision to press ahead with the third runway was taken when Spanish firm Ferrovial was the biggest shareholder.

They have gone now and three other investors are looking for an exit. It may well be up to the new owners of Heathrow as much as the new CEO to make that call on whether the third runway ever gets built.

