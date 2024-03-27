FTSE 100 Live 27 March: H&M, S4C results, SMMT car figures, shares seen flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen flat after US reverse, Brent Crude price slips

07:15 , Graeme Evans

High-flying Nvidia shares last night closed 3% lower and other Magnificent Seven stocks also lost ground as the US market experienced a late reverse.

The S&P 500 index finished down by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0,4%, having been in positive territory up until the final hour of trading.

The selling means IG Index expects a flat start to London’s session after the FTSE 100 index yesterday closed 0.2% higher at a 12-month high of 7930.

Asia markets have been mixed, with the Hang Seng index down 1% but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 0.9% after the yen fell to a fresh 34-year low.

Brent Crude futures, meanwhile, retreated 1% this morning to $85.39 a barrel after figures yesterday showed a big rise in US crude oil stockpiles.

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

In September 2008 Lloyds Bank bought HBOS, the mess that was left from what was once Halifax Building Society.

As one City analyst at the time put it: You know what you get when you merge ice-cream with horse-manure? Horse-manure.

Virgin Money is basically the old Northern Rock, which some other bits lobbed on.

Nationwide’s plan is to operate the building society and VM separately for four years, then begin an integration that shall be pure torture for those involved (that isn’t their description of the process. Yet.)

Eventually, most VM customers become Nationwide members. In theory.

All of this looks like an unnecessary risk for Nationwide CEO Debbie Crosbie to take. When Lloyds bought HBOS, there was government encouragement to do so.

Nationwide has reported record results and benefits to members, despite a sluggish housing market.

Crosbie was under no pressure to do what she has just done. And we won’t really know whether it worked or not for years.

She makes the point that the ratings agencies – Moody’s and the like – think this is a good deal because it is acquiring assets at a low multiple of earnings.

But for them Nationwide is now just a customer to be flattered. When it came to predicting the financial crash of 2008, the ratings lot had no clue.

This could be a total disaster for Nationwide, perhaps our most important financial institution after the Bank of England. I sincerely hope I am wrong.

