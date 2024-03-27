FTSE 100 Live 27 March: H&M, S4C results, SMMT car figures, shares seen flat
FTSE 100 seen flat after US reverse, Brent Crude price slips
07:15 , Graeme Evans
High-flying Nvidia shares last night closed 3% lower and other Magnificent Seven stocks also lost ground as the US market experienced a late reverse.
The S&P 500 index finished down by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0,4%, having been in positive territory up until the final hour of trading.
The selling means IG Index expects a flat start to London’s session after the FTSE 100 index yesterday closed 0.2% higher at a 12-month high of 7930.
Asia markets have been mixed, with the Hang Seng index down 1% but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 0.9% after the yen fell to a fresh 34-year low.
Brent Crude futures, meanwhile, retreated 1% this morning to $85.39 a barrel after figures yesterday showed a big rise in US crude oil stockpiles.
Recap: Yesterday's top stories
06:45 , Simon Hunt
Good morning from the Standard City desk.
In September 2008 Lloyds Bank bought HBOS, the mess that was left from what was once Halifax Building Society.
As one City analyst at the time put it: You know what you get when you merge ice-cream with horse-manure? Horse-manure.
Virgin Money is basically the old Northern Rock, which some other bits lobbed on.
Nationwide’s plan is to operate the building society and VM separately for four years, then begin an integration that shall be pure torture for those involved (that isn’t their description of the process. Yet.)
Eventually, most VM customers become Nationwide members. In theory.
All of this looks like an unnecessary risk for Nationwide CEO Debbie Crosbie to take. When Lloyds bought HBOS, there was government encouragement to do so.
Nationwide has reported record results and benefits to members, despite a sluggish housing market.
Crosbie was under no pressure to do what she has just done. And we won’t really know whether it worked or not for years.
She makes the point that the ratings agencies – Moody’s and the like – think this is a good deal because it is acquiring assets at a low multiple of earnings.
But for them Nationwide is now just a customer to be flattered. When it came to predicting the financial crash of 2008, the ratings lot had no clue.
This could be a total disaster for Nationwide, perhaps our most important financial institution after the Bank of England. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:
Grocery inflation falls to two year low of 4.5% with Ocado emerging as the big winner as the cost of living crisis eases with sales growth of 9.5%, three times faster than Aldi
Cocoa futures on course to hit $10,000 per tonne for first time ever - just in time for Easter/ Closed at $9,649 last night.
William Hill owner 888 makes £121 million loss after interest charges balloon to almost £200 million. Changes name to “Evoke” ...while Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter makes $1.2 billion loss after writing down the value of its Pokerstars arm. will move its primary listing from London to new York on May 31.
Revolution Bars seeks emergency funding as late night drinking continues to decline
And...why digital government is failing and the cracks are starting to show