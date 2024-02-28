FTSE 100 Live 28 February: Vodafone in €8 billion Italy sale, Just Eat €1.8 billion loss

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Just Eat impairment leads to €1.8 billion loss amid 'lower than expected order levels'

07:39 , Simon Hunt

Just Eat posted a €1.8 billion loss after a huge write-down in the value of its investments and the amortisation of its technology.

The food delivery giant said it would have posted a small profit were in not for the impairment.

The firm said: “The impairment in the United States and Canada was mainly driven by lower-than-expected order levels in the short-to-medium term resulting from market competitiveness.”

Overall revenue for 2023 slid 7%, led by 18% and 16% slides in sales in Southern Europe and North America. Revenues were broadly flat in the UK.

Housing market slowdown halves profit at Taylor Wimpey

07:31 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 house builder Taylor Wimpey revealed the extent of the impact of the housing market slowdown this morning.

Its operating profit halved to £470.2 million, with revenue down by over a fifth to £3.5 billion for 2023.

The drop came for a year when mortgage costs steadily rose, in line with holes in interest rates from the Bank of England, which took the base cost of borrowing to 5.25% by August, a 16-year high.

Even as mortgages got less affordable, constricting demand for home loans, house prices kept rising. The UK average selling prices on private completions rose 5.1% to £370,000 with the overall average selling price up 3.5% to £324,000.

Chief executive, Jennie Daly, pointed to some signs of improvement in the market:

“It is still early in the year and the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, however it is encouraging to see some signs of improvement in the market, with reduced mortgage rates positively impacting affordability and customer confidence.”

On the Competition and Markets Authority’s probe into house builders – announced on Monday and which will look into allegations that eight firms shared commercially sensitive information – the company said:

“Taylor Wimpey notes the new investigation opened by the CMA under the Competition Act 1998, and we will cooperate fully in relation to this.”

Voda in £7 billion Italian deal

07:30 , Simon English

VODAFONE today said it is in talks with Swisscom about a sale of its Italian arm for e8 billion – almost £7 billion.

That’s the “enterprise” value of the deal, which includes the value of the debt.

In a short statement Voda said: “Vodafone has engaged extensively with several parties to explore market consolidation in Italy and believes this potential transaction delivers the best combination of value creation, upfront cash proceeds and transaction certainty for Vodafone shareholders.”

Those shareholders have been frustrated of late, with the stock down 33% in the last year to 67p, which leaves the business valued at £18 billion.

The company was worth three times that just a few years ago.

This deal would be the first major move by CEO Margherita Della Valle since she landed the top job in January 2023. She replaced an under pressure Nick Read.

Vodafone has 300 million customers in 17 countries.

Bitcoin momentum continues, FTSE 100 seen broadly flat

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Bitcoin is above $57,000 for the first time since November 2021, meaning the cryptocurrency has doubled in value since October.

Fuelled by recent regulatory approval for exchange-traded funds, the digital asset is now trading within 20% of its record high set just over two years ago.

On Wall Street, stock markets have struggled for direction ahead of today’s second estimate of US GDP and tomorrow’s release of the Federal Reserve preferred measure of inflation.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%, with Asia markets also in the red this morning.

The FTSE 100 index lost one point in yesterday’s session and is forecast by IG Index to open four points higher at about 7687.

Halfords slashes profits forecasts as three ‘core markets’ falter

07:17 , Michael Hunter

Halfords, the cycling and motoring accessories retailer, has issued a profit warning this morning, saying three of its four “core markets” have “ seen a further material weakening”.

That means it now expects annual profit for the financial year ending March 29 of between £35 million and £40 million, down from previous forecasts of £48 million and £53 million.

It blamed “a combination of continued weak customer confidence and unusually mild and very wet weather,” which reduced footfall into stores and sales of winter products.

The company added: “Whilst we have reduced our profit guidance as a result of very challenging and exceptional short-term market conditions, we remain confident in our strategy and longer-term growth prospects. When our core markets recover, the platform we have built leaves us exceptionally well-placed to succeed.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

In almost any other industry on earth, news that you got an £800,000 bonus would surely be a sign of magnificent performance.

The fund management sector is different, to the delight of abrdn CEO Stephen Bird and his presumably equally delighted family.

Funds under management dipped to £494.4 billion. Profits are down. Bird says there is “significant work ahead” as if he just rocked up yesterday.

It is hard to see why anyone would buy those funds or indeed the shares.

(The rule on fund management firms is that if they are good you buy its stock and avoid the overpriced goods it is punting to the public. In this case it is hard to see that either is a bargain.)

The bonus to Bird does suggest that the allegations from last year that he mistreated staff have gone nowhere and so are probably untrue.

Still, the business still looks like it is going nowhere slowly.

As only analyst put it: “I agree with the analyst who said that abrdn faces a slow and gradual decline where the only way out is to break itself up or be taken over by a larger bank or asset management company..”

Sadly, that sounds about right.

