FTSE 100 Live 30 January: HSBC fined £57 million, Diageo profits slump further, shares higher

Diageo profits fall despite Guinness demand

HSBC rapped for deposit protection failings

Pets at Home warns on profits

Saga's cruise arm sees bookings boom as it considers stake sale

08:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Saga said its cruises business is “approaching optimum capacity” after a boom in sales, as the self-styled “superbrand for older people” considers selling a stake in the division.

Saga said it’s on track to see underlying profits more than double, thanks mostly to the travel and cruises arms. Cruise revenue is up 30% and bookings for next year are set to be even stronger.

“We are exploring opportunities to optimise the business, including potential partnership arrangements which, consistent with our move to a capital-light business model, would support further growth, crystallise value, reduce debt and enhance long-term returns for shareholders,” Saga said.

Saga Cruises’ new ship, Spirit of Adventure, at Portsmouth International Port (Ciaran McCrickard/PA) (PA Archive)

French GDP stagnates with Germany set for recession

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The first of today’s GDP readings from four leading European economies has revealed France achieved no growth in the final quarter of 2023.

The flat reading is the same as an upward revised figure in the previous quarter. Across the year, France grew by 0.9% compared with 2.5% in 2022.

Germany’s GDP print is due shortly, with economists expecting recession through a contraction of 0.3% after the 0.1% decline in the third quarter.

With figures from Spain and Italy also awaited, the updates may impact forecasts of the first rate cut from the European Central Bank.

Markets increasingly see the first rate cut at the April meeting, compared with the June forecast earlier in the year.

Pets at Home: Brits didn't pamper pets over Christmas

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

Brits failed to pamper their cats and dogs over Christmas this year, as retailer Pets at Home said its retail sales in the 12 weeks to 4 January were disappointing.

It said sales of accessories in particular slowed, while the overall market for pet food softened but the business gained market share from rivals.

Pets at Home says it now sees profit for the year coming to £132 million,which was below previous expectations.

CEO Lyssa McGowan said: “Our colleagues came together over our peak trading period to deliver a record sales performance, growing against a very strong performance in the prior year.

“While a slower market over peak meant our sales growth didn't quite hit the levels we expected, the business remains well positioned to benefit from long term growth in the sector as we continue to win share and grow volumes across food and deliver differentiated performance through our unique vets business.”

Diageo profits slide on weak demand for spirits

07:20 , Simon Hunt

Pre-tax profits at drinks maker Diageo slid by 15% to $3.1 billion in the latter six months of 2023 after the London-based maker of Gordon's gin and Johnnie Walker was hit by a worldwide slump in demand for spirits.

A drop in demand was especially acute in Latin America, which saw organic net sales decline by almost a quarter, which the firm put down to "fast-changing consumer sentiment and high inventory levels".

Diageo also warned it expected Latin America sales to decline further this year, in the range of 10-20%, with profits to fall too.

However, there was a worldwide uptick in demand for beer, with Guinness sales rising 5% in the US and as much as 9% in the UK. Overall group revenues fell 1% to $11 billion.

(PA)

FTSE 100 seen higher as Wall Street rally continues, Hang Seng down 2%

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a positive session after Wall Street stocks rallied last night to leave the S&P 500 index 0.8% higher at a fresh record.

The US gains, which also included a rise of 1.1% for the Nasdaq, were made as bond yields fell on encouraging Treasury borrowing estimates for the current and next quarter.

Wall Street’s focus now turns to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision and results by tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft after tonight’s closing bell.

Asia markets failed to build on the US gains as the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2% in the wake of Monday’s Evergrande liquidation order.

The FTSE 100 index, which finished yesterday’s session broadly flat, is forecast by CMC Markets to open 44 points higher at 7676. Brent Crude stands at $82 a barrel, having peaked at $84.50 on Monday morning.

HSBC fined more than £57 million

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Bank of England’s The Prudential Regulation Authority has fined HSBC more than £57 million for deposit protection failings.

It’s the second-biggest fine in the UK banking watchdog’s history.

The PRA said the bank lacked “adequate systems and controls, and governance” that are necessary to make prompt payments in the case of a banking collapse. The bank also failed to alert the PRA about “problems” in marking accounts as eligible for deposit protection, which insures deposits if a bank collapses.

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation and CEO of the PRA, said: "“The serious failings in this case go to the heart of the PRA’s safety and soundness objective"

HSBC dominated UK dividend payments over 2023 (PA) (PA Archive)

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:40 , Simon Hunt

A few years back satirical website The Daily Mash had a pop at Superdry.

A middle-aged man at a middle-class barbecue dares not to wear a Superdry t-shirt. “Onlookers described the mood… growing increasingly hostile, until a hot dog was thrown at his back… that was the trigger for the primal rage.

The other, normal, Superdry dads starting hooting and lobbing things.” The joke being made was that Superdry had become too ubiquitous for its own good. For a while, it was cool. Then it was everywhere.

Then kids realised they didn’t want to look like dad.

The brand value collapsed. Its present woes, exacerbated by general strife on the high street and by the pandemic, are an extension of that.

Yesterday it confirmed the inevitable — it is looking at a restructure likely to include store closures and job cuts.

CEO Julian Dunkerton would mostly agree with the critics. But the period when Superdry tried to over-expand, imagined itself as a global lifestyle brand, didn’t happen on his watch. He had left, only returning in anger to try to salvage the business.

The company he re-inherited was a total mess. It still is, but he’s doing his best. If Dunkerton can’t save the business, no one can.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: