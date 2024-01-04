FTSE 100 LIVE: JD Sports cuts guidance, Next eyes £900 million profits, shares seen flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

High street giant Next delighted the City today by revealing a Christmas trading performance well ahead of expectations.

The chain increased its profit guidance by £20 million to £905 million after full price sales for the nine weeks to 30 December rose 5.7% compared with 2% forecast.

In contrast, JD Sports Fashion warned profits will be short of expectations due to the impact of mild autumn weather and greater than expected promotional activity.

“Challenges to discretionary consumer spending” hit Topps Tiles

Topps TIles blamed “ongoing challenges to discretionary consumer spending” as its sales for the three months to 30 December fell by 4%.

Like-for-like sales were down by 7%, with the decline especially steep among homeowners.

Topps TIles had previously warned of slow sales to start the quarter, but has now said this has continued.

The business added: “The group remains well-positioned to respond to market conditions and we expect to have gained further market share in the first quarter, driven by our world-class customer service, market-leading brands and specialist expertise, and supported by our strong balance sheet. We remain excited about the opportunities for Topps Group over the medium term.”

'Softer' Christmas sales mean JD Sports cuts profit forecast for the full year

One of the biggest names on the high street cut its annual profit forecast today as peak-season Christmas sales failed to live up to its expectations.

JD Sports warned that "the peak trading season, across the market, was softer and more promotional than we anticipated, reflecting more cautious consumer spending." For the 22 weeks to December 30, revenue from shops open at least a year rose 1.8%.

The company, which runs over 440 stores in the UK famed for their range of trainers and leisurewear, also pointed to "milder weather from the second half of September", which it said hit "apparel revenue growth".

It cut its profit forecast for the year to February 3 to a range between £915 million and £935 million, from previous guidance of £1.04 billion issued in September.

Régis Schultz, CEO, said: "Our key markets have seen increased promotional activity during the peak trading season, driven by a more cautious consumer, but we continue to grow market share."

Rates uncertainty hits Wall Street, Brent Crude near $79

London’s FTSE 100 index is poised for a steadier session, having fallen 0.5% yesterday as traders pushed back against interest rate cut speculation.

The jitters continued on Wall Street last night after US Federal Reserve meeting minutes signalled that policy will be restrictive for some time.

The S&P 500 index rallied at the end of 2023 but closed 0.8% lower yesterday on fears that rates may not fall in the first quarter as previously hoped.

Asia markets are in the red this morning but IG Index reports that futures markets are indicating a 0.1% rise for the FTSE 100 index at today’s open.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on oil prices after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused Brent Crude to trade near $79 a barrel.