FTSE 100 Live: 'We are nowhere near peak Greggs' CEO says as shares jump; Sainsbury's slides

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

'We are nowhere near peak Greggs' boasts CEO as shares leap

09:38 , Simon Hunt

The boss of Greggs today prophesized another year of bumper growth after the Newcastle-based baker closed out 2023 with a 20% jump in sales.

“We are nowhere near peak Greggs,” CEO Roisin Currie declared in an interview with the Standard.

“We have significantly more shops to open in the UK. Geographically it’s about getting to locations we don’t cover. We’re very focused on the UK – however we should always look beyond the UK to see what the opportunities are.”

Greggs said it will open up to 160 new sites in 2024, adding to the 145 net openings last year to bring its total store count to as high as 2,900.

Total sales climbed just shy of 20% to top £1.8 billion for the year, helped along by a fresh partnership with delivery firm Uber Eats which is now operational in more than one quarter of its estate.

Currie added that inflationary pressure had fallen considerably and that there were no planned price rises ahead.

Greggs shares leapt 7.5% to 2,660p, which remains below its 2023 peak of 2,904p.

Gym Group shares rise on membership growth

09:03 , Simon Hunt

Shares in the Gym Group rose 2.7% this morning after a newtired membership structure helped the low-cost gym operator grow its customerbase.

The firm, dubbed the easyJet of Gyms, offers three levels ofmembership starting from a £13.99-a-month off-peak subscription. That has helpedaverage membership numbers grow 8% to 872,000 in 2023 while total sales grew18% to top £200 million for the first time. But final membership numbers fell backto 850,000 at year-end.

Gym Group’s net debt shrunk from £76 million to £66 millionas the company said revenue growth had offset utility-driven cost inflation andleverage is expected to remain within the range of 1.5 to 2.0x.

CEO Will Orr told the Standard: “We continue to see gooduptake of our memberships at both ends of the spectrum.

“I think there’s a lot of growth to come in the future, thefundamentals are fantastic as well as the appetite from consumers who are gettingmore well-informed about health and fitness.”

(The Gym Group)

Nightcap shares surge on record December

08:44 , Daniel O'Boyle

London cocktail bar operator Nightcap saw revenue rocket to a record £7.4 million in December, its best ever month.

The strong month for the owner of Blame Gloria and The Cocktail Club meant revenue for the six months to 31 December also surged, by 40% to £32.7 million.

The group was boosted by the addition of Dirty Martini, which it bought out of administration in June.

Boss Sarah Willingham said: “I could not be prouder of the entire Nightcap team as we continue to build the UK's leading premium bar group.

"2023 has been a volatile year, particularly in terms of the macro-economic impact on the hospitality sector.”

She said she expected growth in 2024 as lower inflation and interest cuts boost the disposable income of Nightcap customers.

Shares rocketed by 19% to 6.1p today, after tumbling in the last four months of 2023. They’re still down more than 80% from their peak in 2021.

Supermarkets under pressure in FTSE 100, Greggs jumps 9%

08:37 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Sainsbury’s have given up recent gains, dipping 4% or 12.7p to 293.2p after the retailer’s Christmas update highlighted sales pressure at Argos.

Tesco also retreated 5.9p to 294.6p ahead of its own update tomorrow, with the pair the leading fallers in another downbeat session for the FTSE 100 index.

London’s top flight lost 13.90 points to 7670.06 in a session when Marks & Spencer and BT Group also fell by around 1% and AstraZeneca dipped 66p to 10,836p.

The FTSE 250 index edged up 24.44 points to 19,318.46, assisted by Persimmon after the housebuilder rose 3% or 42p to 1433.5p following its end-of-year trading update.

Food outlet Greggs also jumped 9% or 224.55p to 2698.5p after reporting strong 2023 sales and setting out plans to open up to 160 new stores by the end of December.

FTSE 100 Llwer as Sainsbury's fall

08:24 , Simon Hunt

The FTSE 100 is lower in the opening minutes of trade in London, led by a near-4% drop by Sainsbury's after the supermarket group posted mixed results.

Here's a look at your key market data.

Completions down 33% at Persimmon in 2023

08:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

New home completions tumbled by 33% at Persimmon in 2023, but the housebuilder sees signs of improvement in 2024.

Completions fell to 9,922, though average selling prices remained steady at £255,750.

Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said: "Persimmon performed well in challenging market conditions, delivering completions ahead of expectations in 2023 alongside enhanced quality metrics of our already five-star homes. Persimmon's offering is resonating well with customers with sales rates relatively robust throughout the year. We have successfully balanced our need to control costs, whilst investing in the business to position it for sustainable growth when conditions improve.

"I would like to thank our colleagues, sub-contractors and suppliers for their commitment and support. Their hard work has helped ensure that Persimmon remains well positioned to serve customers across the UK who seek high quality, sustainable homes at a price they can afford."

Looking ahead, the firm said private sales are up so far this year when compared to 2023 but “market conditions will remain highly uncertain during 2024”.

“However, mortgage rates are beginning to ease, and the response to our recent Boxing Day campaign has been positive, generating a substantial number of leads for our sales teams. Encouragingly, build costs continue to moderate which will benefit completions in 2024,” it added.

Pennon buys South London water supplier SES

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

FTSE 250 utilities firm Pennon Group has bought SES Water, which serves parts of London as well as nearby counties, from its parent company Sumisho Osaka Gas Water as it promised to improve the supplier’s ‘financial resilience’.

SES supplies water to 750,000 people in London, Surrey, West Sussex and Kent.

The purchase price is £89 million, but this implies an enterprise value of £380 million after accounting for SES’s debts.

Pennon said the deal has already been completed, but must still be approved by the CMA with Ofwat input.

Pennon boss Susan Davy said: "SES Water is a fantastic fit for Pennon as we further expand our presence in water supply across Southern England, building on our successful similar acquisitions of Bournemouth Water and Bristol Water alongside the adoption of water supply in the Isles of Scilly.

“The business is a proven, high-quality water operation. We are particularly impressed by the innovation and technology-led solutions implemented by SES Water.

“As part of the Pennon Group, we will enhance SES Water's financial resilience and better position the business to serve its customers and all stakeholders, as has proven to be the case with our acquisitions of Bournemouth Water and Bristol Water.”

The deal comes at a time of turmoil for the water sector, which has faced criticism for the amounts of sewage that has leaked into rivers.

Sainsbury grabs market share over Xmas

07:20 , Simon English

Sainsbury’s sold a record number of pigs in blankets, mince pies and sparkling wine over Christmas as it today reported a strong festive period that lays down a challenge to rivals.

It is holding profit guidance for the full year to March at between £670 million to £700 million, at which point the three-year plan from CEO Simon Roberts will be at an end and a new strategy will be unveiled.

Since Sainsbury claims to be taking market share from all the other large grocers, investors are likely to want to keep Roberts despite some rumblings about his pay of towards £5 million last year.

Sainsbury, which is one of the biggest private sector employers with 152,000 staff, has just put £200 million into the staff pay pot to ensure all get the real living wage.

Sales rose 9.3% in the third quarter and 8.6% over the Christmas period. That dip was down to falling inflation not lower volumes of sales, it insists.

It has a price promise on 550 essential products with Aldi, not quite a complete at Asda’s pledge to price match with both Aldi and Lidl.

The grocer says its Nectar card saved customers £16 on an average £80 shop over Christmas.

The share open today at 307p – they are up 25% in the past year.

Nikkei 225 extends rally but FTSE 100 seen lower

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Leading US indices closed broadly unchanged last night as major technology stocks including Apple steadied after a poor start to the session.

The S&P 500 index finished 0.1% lower, a performance reflecting jitters ahead of tomorrow’s inflation reading and banking sector results the next day.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index extended its 33-year high with a surge of 2% but the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index are in negative territory.

CMC Markets expects London’s FTSE 100 index to open 18 points lower at 7666, having closed down by 10 points last night.

On futures markets, the price of Brent Crude has edged up to $78 a barrel and gold stands at $2026 an ounce.

