FTSE Holds Off Adding South Korea, India to Key Bond Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell said South Korea will continue to stay on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — once more delaying the countries’ addition to the key indexes by at least another six months.

The index provider “will continue to monitor the positive developments in the South Korean government bond market towards the successful fulfillment” of the criteria, FTSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also acknowledges progress in “the accessibility of the Indian government bond market,” but said the Indian market still doesn’t satisfy certain criteria.

