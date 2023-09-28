FTSE Holds Off From Adding South Korea, India to Key Bond Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell said South Korea will continue to remain on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — extending the countries’ wait to be added to the key indexes by at least another six months.

“The South Korean market authorities have undertaken, or are in the process of undertaking, several initiatives intended to improve the structure and accessibility of the South Korean capital markets for international investors,” FTSE said in a statement on Thursday. “FTSE Russell appreciates the ongoing open and constructive dialogue with the South Korean authorities and intends to continue its engagement with all market participants to determine the efficacy of the enhancements as the reforms are implemented.”

A potential inclusion has been a keenly awaited event in South Korea ever since FTSE Russell added the country to the watch list in 2022. HSBC Global Research said it may attract foreign inflows of as much as $70 billion, while the Korean government has estimated up to 90 trillion won ($67.9 billion) of inflows.

Korean authorities have been intensifying efforts to improve the country’s market systems to court more foreign investors, most recently reaching an agreement with Euroclear Bank SA to open an omnibus account for the nation’s Treasury bonds. The government has said it will also extend the won’s onshore market trading hours, and let a broader range of global investors participate in the local interbank currency market.

Bond Bulls in Korea and India Need to be Patient on Index Boost

But those reforms will only be implemented as early as next year. Eight out of 10 global fund managers surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this month said they saw a more likely chance for Korea’s inclusion to happen in 2024, citing the work that’s left for Korean authorities to improve access to its markets.

JPMorgan said last week that it will add India to its flagship emerging market bond index, a move that Goldman Sachs projects will draw over $40 billion to the nation’s markets. A similar decision from FTSE would have paved the way for even higher foreign inflows and helped further reduce the cost of the government’s plan to borrow 15.4 trillion rupees ($185 billion) in the fiscal year that began in April.

India still doesn’t meet criteria including the “efficiency of Foreign Portfolio Investors registration” and “operational issues related to the settlement cycle, trade matching, and tax clearance process,” FTSE said.

