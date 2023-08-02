FTSE slumps after US credit rating downgraded - latest updates

Fitch has downgraded the AAA credit rating of the US to AA+ - wolterfoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The FTSE 100 opened lower after Fitch downgraded the US credit rating in a decision branded “arbitrary” by the country’s Treasury Secretary.

European markets including Britain’s blue chip index declined after the world’s largest economy was stripped of its top level AAA credit grade two months after it nearly defaulted on its debts.

The FTSE 100 has dropped as much as 1.8pc while the German Dax fell 1.6pc and France’s CAC 40 has lost 1.5pc.

The credit grader cut the US one level from AAA to AA+, echoing a move made more than a decade ago by S&P Global Ratings.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, said she strongly disagreed with Fitch, calling the rating change “arbitrary and based on outdated data”.

She said: “Fitch’s quantitative ratings model declined markedly between 2018 and 2020 — and yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress that we see in many of the indicators that Fitch relies on for its decision.”

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers called the decision “bizarre and inept”.

10:07 AM BST

Sensodyne maker Haleon boosted as consumers swallow price rises

Toothpaste and painkiller maker Haleon has increased its sales forecasts after revenues jumped more than a tenth in six months driven by price rises.

The Sensodyne manufacturer said profits also improved over 2023 so far as a result.

The business, which was formed in a spin-off from pharmaceutical giant GSK last year, said it saw revenues grow by 10.6pc to £5.7bn over the six months to June 30, compared with the same period last year.

It told shareholders it saw 10.4pc organic growth, with a 7.5pc rise directly due to increased prices and a 2.9pc rise linked to higher sales volumes.

Haleon highlighted strong performances by its Sensodyne, Paradontax, Panadol and Denture Care brands.

The company said it now expects to deliver organic revenue growth of between 7pc and 8pc for the year, improving on its previous guidance of “towards the upper end of a 4pc to 6pc range” in May.

Brian McNamara, chief executive officer of Haleon, said: “One year from listing, we are very pleased with Haleon’s first-half results.”

Haleon makes Sensodyne toothpaste - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

09:47 AM BST

FTSE 100 sell-off deepens after US credit downgrade

Investors are selling off shares after the US had its top-level credit rating downgraded by Fitch.

The FTSE 100 has now plunged 1.8pc - with 97pc of its constituents suffering declines.

Only BAE Systems, ConvaTec and Taylor Wimpey are in positive territory.

The midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 1.6pc.

European markets have also suffered, with the Dax index in Frankfurt falling 1.6.pc and the CAC 40 in Paris dropping 1.5pc.

09:43 AM BST

PM: I can win over my daughters on need to drill for oil

Rishi Sunak has said he is confident he can win over his climate-conscious daughters with his argument that the UK can reach net zero while continuing to drill for oil and gas.

The Prime Minister said his children are not “eco-zealots” when asked how he will tell them that he is issuing hundreds of new oil and gas licences.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio:

I’ll explain it to them in exactly the way I have, and we have good chat around our table about all these things. We are going to get to net zero, that’s my commitment. But even when we’re there, we will still need fossil fuels. So is it better to have them from here at home, supporting people’s jobs, the economy, public services like the NHS, and being less reliant on Vladimir Putin? And by the way, fewer carbon emissions rather than shipping things to here from halfway around the world? I think those are all just sensible, practical reasons. So yes, that is the right thing to do.

09:31 AM BST

Halving inflation is my 'first priority,' says PM

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is not falling as fast as he would like, but said he believes people can “see light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Prime Minister said the most important of his five priorities is inflation, which fell to 7.9pc in June.

In January, he pledged to halve the consumer prices index to less than 5.3pc by the end of the year.

He LBC’s Nick Ferrari programme:

I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation, and we’re making progress. Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No. But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel. But, look, we’ve got to stick to the plan, it’s not easy to bring down inflation. It requires me to make difficult but responsible decisions on behalf of the country. They’re not easy, I get flak for them, but I’m going to do them because they’re the right thing for everybody in the long-term, and I’m determined to stick to the course and bring down inflation for everyone.

09:22 AM BST

European gas prices rise amid maintenance works

European natural gas prices have risen as additional works at a massive Norwegian field tightened the continent’s supplies.

Benchmark futures advanced as much as 3.1pc after it emerged that capacity at the Troll field will be further reduced amid maintenance at other Norwegian and some UK production facilities.

While summer demand is low and storage sites are more than 85pc full, any unplanned disruptions in the winter time could bring back volatility to the market.

Liquefied natural gas flows to Europe slumped to the lowest levels since late 2021 in July as prices inch higher in Asia, pulling volumes away from the region.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were last up 2.6pc at less than €28 per megawatt hour. The UK equivalent also gained.

09:09 AM BST

'Sky is the limit' for BAE Systems as defence spending soars

BAE Systems’s prospects look increasingly rosy given soaring defence budgets globally, according to analysts.

The British defence giant - which builds ships, submarines and fighter jets - said it now expects annual underlying earnings growth for the year of 6pc to 8pc, up from its previous forecast for 4pc to 6pc.

It also increased its guidance for full-year sales growth to 5pc to 7pc, up from 3pc to 5pc, as said governments worldwide were facing an “increasingly uncertain world”, which is seeing them hike spending on military equipment.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said:

A strong set of first-half results have shown that BAE occupies a key space in the defence market. And with some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to continue raising defence budgets over the coming years, the sky really is the limit for this jet-maker.

Jarek Pominkiewicz, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the company has a “solid medium-to-longer term growth outlook”.

08:56 AM BST

Customers taking out longer mortgages as rates rise, says Taylor Wimpey

More than a quarter of first time buyers are taking out mortgages of more than 36 years as borrowing costs surge, according to Taylor Wimpey.

The housebuilder cautioned that higher mortgage rates have increased concerns over whether potential customers can afford to buy.

It said more of our customers were adapting to the challenging backdrop by extending their mortgage terms.

It said data provided by an independent financial advisor showed 27pc of its first time buyers had taken out mortgage terms of more than 36 years in the first half of the year, compared to 7pc in 2021.

For second time buyers, those taking out mortgages with durations of over 30 years has increased to 42pc, compared to 28pc in 2021.

The housebuilder posted a 21.2pc plunge in revenues to £1.6bn for the six months to July 2, compared with the same period last year.

However, its shares have gained 3.7pc after it told shareholders it is building properties “slightly ahead” of forecasts in an “encouraging” start to 2023.

08:34 AM BST

BAE Systems rises amid FTSE woes

The FTSE 100 has fallen as global markets took a hit after ratings agency Fitch cut the United States’ credit rating.

The bluechip index has dropped 0.9pc, touching a two week low, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has lost 0.7pc.

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, saying the government’s ability to pay its debts would be threatened by fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated debt ceiling negotiations that go down to the wire.

BAE Systems added 4.7pc after Britain’s biggest defence company upgraded its guidance for 2023, forecasting annual earnings per share would grow 10-12pc.

It was one of only five companies in positive territory in torrid early trading.

London-listed shares of Smurfit Kappa fell 3pc, after Europe’s largest paper packaging producer reported a fall in first-half core profit to €1.1bn (£950m).

ConvaTec Group jumped 4pc after the technology firm raised its full-year guidance.

08:26 AM BST

Fitch downgrade of US 'bizarre and inept'

Prominent economists Larry Summers and Mohamed El-Erian joined a cohort of their peers in criticising the decision by Fitch to downgrade the US credit rating.

Former Treasury Secretary Mr Summers said while there are reasons for concern about the long-run trajectory of the US deficit, the country’s ability to service its debts was not in doubt.

Mr El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz, said the downgrade was “a strange move” that was unlikely to impact markets.

He told Bloomberg:

The idea that this is creating the risk of a default on US Treasury securities is absurd, and I don’t think that Fitch has any new and useful insights into the situation. If anything, the data in the last couple of months has been that the economy is stronger than what people thought, which is good for the creditworthiness of US debt. I can’t imagine any serious credit analyst is going to give this weight.

Mr Summers tweeted:

The United States faces serious long-run fiscal challenges. But the decision of a credit rating agency today, as the economy looks stronger than expected, to downgrade the United States is bizarre and inept. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) August 1, 2023

08:14 AM BST

Grain prices surge after Russian drone attack on port

Wheat and corn prices have jumped after Ukraine said a Russian drone attack damaged a port facility in the Odesa region.

Russian forces struck overnight, regional governor Oleh Kiper said in a Telegram statement.

Some objects of port and industrial infrastructure caught fire, and a silo was damaged, according to the statement.

Wheat futures in Chicago jumped 4.8pc to $6.835 a bushel. Corn rose 2.6pc. Russia has previously attacked ports in the Odesa region and on the Danube river in a bid to disrupt Ukraine’s exports.

Wheat prices fell to the lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday as Ukraine continued to explore alternative grain export routes after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing shipments through the vital trade route.

Romania plans to expand one of the key transit routes for grain from Ukraine, while Kyiv has also discussed using Croatian ports for shipments.

Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe thanks to its huge grain exports - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

08:07 AM BST

FTSE falls at the open

The FTSE 100 slumped 0.9pc at the open after the US credit rating was downgraded by Fitch.

The blue chip index has dropped to 7,600.00, while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen 0.6pc to 18,950.01.

08:00 AM BST

Arm aims for £47bn valuation in New York listing

British chip designer Arm reportedly aims to raise between $60bn and $70bn (£47bn and £55bn) when it lists in New York, which could happen as soon as September.

The roadshow is scheduled to start the first week of September with pricing for the IPO the following week, according to Bloomeberg.

Cambridge-based Arm, which is owned by SoftBank, made a confidential filing for a US listing in April.

A handful of big industry names, including Nvidia and Intel, have been engaged in preliminary talks to become anchor investors in the lsiting, which could be the year’s biggest market debut.

When Nvidia listed in 1999, it raised $40m, giving it a valuation of $625m.

Masayoshi Son, chief executive of Arm's owner SoftBank, is eyeing a listing seven years on from taking the company private - Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

07:42 AM BST

Virgin Money sets aside more money for bad debts

High street lender Virgin Money has revealed its provisions for bad debts increased to nearly £550m after seeing a rise in under-pressure borrowers falling behind with credit card payments.

The group said third-quarter provisions for loans expected to turn sour rose to £547m from £526m in the previous three months.

It said while overall borrower arrears remain “modest”, it continues to see a “gradual increase in credit card arrears”.

Virgin Money reported a 0.4pc fall in mortgage lending to £57.5bn in the three months to June 30 in what it said was a “subdued” market with borrowers hit by soaring costs of fixed rate deals after a flurry of interest rate rises.

It said customer deposits grew 5pc to £67.3bn.

Virgin Money

07:37 AM BST

BAE Systems order book swells after Australia nuclear deal

BAE Systems’ order book has hit record levels after it was revealed it would play a key role in helping Australia to acquire its first nuclear powered submarines.

The defence giant said sales increased by 11pc to £12bn as governments continued to supply weapons to Ukraine.

It received orders worth £21.1bn in the first half of the year, resulting in a record order backlog of £66.2bn.

The directors have declared an interim dividend of 11.5p per share.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said:

We’ve delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees. Our global footprint, deep customer relationships and leading technologies enable us to effectively support the national security requirements and multi-domain ambitions of our government customers in an increasingly uncertain world. With a record order backlog and good operational performance, we’re well positioned to continue delivering sustained growth in the coming years, giving us confidence to continue investing in new technologies, facilities, highly-skilled jobs and in our local communities.

HMS Anson, the fifth Astute class submarine - BAE Systems

07:27 AM BST

Taylor Wimpey sales plunge amid rising mortgage rates

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said demand over the past six months has been knocked by rising mortgage rates but told investors that completions were “slightly ahead” of expectations.

It came as the FTSE 100 company posted a 21.2pc plunge in revenues to £1.6bn for the six months to July 2, compared with the same period last year.

Taylor Wimpey said it had seen an “encouraging” start to 2023 despite borrowing costs, but added that market conditions “weakened” in the second quarter as it was hit by sharper increases in mortgage costs in June after the Bank of England hiked the base interest rate from 4.5pc to 5pc.

Jennie Daly, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said:

The first half of the year has been characterised by variable market conditions including substantially higher mortgage rates. While this has inevitably impacted our results, I am pleased that we have delivered a resilient performance, with first-half completions slightly ahead of our expectations. This performance is testament to the hard work of our teams on the ground and our strong focus on operational excellence and tight cost management.

Taylor Wimpey

07:19 AM BST

Shapps: UK won't hit net zero by telling people to stop using oil and gas

Grant Shapps has insisted the UK will “still meet our net zero targets” despite new oil and gas licences being granted.

The Energy Security Secretary will meet with industry leaders - including from EDF, SSE, Shell and BP - in Downing Street today to discuss economic growth and maintaining reliable supplies.

Mr Shapps told GB News:

I’m meeting today with a bunch of energy companies at No 10 who are going to invest £100bn in renewables, and that’s great. Everyone supports this country’s transition to net zero but we cannot get there by telling people ‘we’re simply going to stop using oil and gas’. The only way to do that would be to tell people ‘don’t put your gas boiler on, don’t drive a petrol car’, and do that almost instantaneously. Unless you do that, what you’re really saying is ‘we’re not going to dig our own oil and gas, we’ll import instead’. Yes, we’ll have more oil and gas licences, but we’ll still meet our net zero targets because we’re also massively investing in all these renewables as well.

07:11 AM BST

Global shares rocked by US credit downgrade

Asian stocks and US Treasury yields declined after ratings agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the United States’ top-tier sovereign credit rating.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slid 1.9pc. Japan’s Nikkei dropped by 1.8pc, while Australian shares tumbled 2.3pc.

China’s mainland benchmark and Hong Kong’s fell by 0.9pc and 2.2pc, respectively, as some investors booked profits in the absence of concrete and forceful measures by Beijing to shore up a faltering economy.

The FTSE 100 is on track to begin the day 0.5pc lower when markets open later.

In premarket trading, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.7pc, while the German DAX fell 0.8pc.

US 10-year Treasury yields declined by about two basis points to 4.03pc in Tokyo.

07:07 AM BST

Fitch warned of US credit downgrade in May

Fitch had warned that it was weighing cutting the US credit grade back in May, when Democrat and Republican Congressmen were at odds over raising the nation’s borrowing limit, leaving the US Treasury weeks away from running out of cash.

While that crisis was ultimately averted, Fitch nonetheless said that the repeated debt-limit clashes and eleventh-hour resolutions have eroded confidence in the nation’s fiscal management.

Fitch’s statement also attributed the downgrade to the country’s rapidly swelling debt burden, which it forecasts to reach 118pc of gross domestic product by 2025.

That would be more than two-and- a-half times higher than the ‘AAA’ median of 39.3pc.

The rating company projects the debt-to-GDP ratio to rise even further in the longer-term, increasing America’s vulnerability to future economic shocks, the report said.

07:00 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. European markets are expected to decline when they open after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the US’s top level credit score.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the decision “arbitrary and based on outdated data”.

It comes two months after the US nearly defaulted on its debts after a standoff between the White House and Congress over the US debt ceiling.

What happened overnight

Asia stocks fell as the Fitch Ratings downgrade of the US sovereign rating soured risk sentiment following a strong recent run, while further support measures from China failed to reverse the mood.

An Asia Pacific equity gauge headed for the biggest decline in almost a month. Equities in Hong Kong and mainland China extended losses, while Japanese stocks dropped as a stronger yen dented the outlook for corporate profit.

Wall Street’s rally reached an end on Tuesday after stocks mainly closed lower on Tuesday, as traders processed a mixed collection of corporate earnings and economic figures.

The S&P 500 tumbled from its 16-month high and finished down 0.3pc at 4,576.73, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Nasdaq Composite sank 0.4pc to 14,283.91, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2pc to 35,630.68.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.03pc from 3.97pc late Monday.

