FTX and Alameda Transfers $22M in Crypto Tokens to Exchanges, Including IMX, GMT and SHIB

According to Lookonchain, a blockchain analysis firm, FTX and Alameda Research transferred digital assets amounting to $22 million. The cryptocurrencies being transferred are IMX, GMT, ETH, UNI, SHIB, BAL, LOOKS and WOO.

Following their declaration of bankruptcy, FTX and Alameda Research have been strategically navigating the cryptocurrency landscape by transferring substantial amounts of digital assets to well-known exchanges. In October 2023, the companies orchestrated notable transactions, accumulating a total value of $551 million across 59 different tokens.

In their most recent move, a transfer of $10.8 million occurred on platforms like Wintermute, Binance, and Coinbase. This transfer involved eight tokens, including StepN's GMT, Uniswap's UNI, Synapse's SYN, Klaytn's KLAY, Fantom's FTM, Shiba Inu's SHIB, as well as smaller amounts of Arbitrum's ARB and Optimism's OP.

On October 24, FTX and Alameda wallets transferred $10 million to a single wallet address, which was later redistributed to Binance and Coinbase accounts. Another significant transfer happened on November 14, 2023, as $24 million worth of cryptocurrency assets moved through Kraken and OKX exchanges.

With a court-approved plan in place, FTX and Alameda now have the ability to sell digital assets, initially up to $100 million, with the potential for an increase to $200 million pending special committee approval.

