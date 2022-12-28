U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.00
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,521.00
    +105.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,946.25
    +30.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.80
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -10.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    +0.69 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5050
    +0.0760 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,671.03
    -161.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.50
    -7.19 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.82
    +68.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange to get their lost money back

Sawdah Bhaimiya
·2 min read
FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange to get their lost money back

  • FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit against the firm to claim back their money on Tuesday.

  • The complaint said customers deserve "priority rights" to repayment over other creditors.

  • The lawsuit names former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday against the bankrupt crypto lending firm and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, to claim back money lost when the firm collapsed earlier in the year.

Four plaintiffs filed the class-action on behalf of millions of former FTX customers saying that the firm's digital assets belong to customers and that they deserve priority access to those funds, according to the lawsuit filed in the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

"Customer Class members should not have to stand in line along with secured or general unsecured creditors in these Bankruptcy Proceedings just to share in the diminished estate assets of the FTX Group and Alameda," the complaint said.

"Cash and assets traceable to customers, which never belonged to FTX or Alameda, and do not belong to the estates, should be earmarked solely for customers, and victimized customers should likewise have priority to any other cash possessed or recovered by Debtors."

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment outside of normal working hours.

FTX and 130 other affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and froze customer withdrawals in November, after it was exposed that Bankman-Fried transferred billions of dollars of customer funds to support Alameda.

Bankman-Fried and his inner circle reportedly spent lavishly on homes and other purchases, using those funds.

The class-action wants a declaration that FTX assets traceable to customers are not the company's property, and that Alameda assets traceable to customers should not be considered Alameda property.

If the court finds that it the assets remain FTX's property, then customers should have "priority rights to repayment and/or recovery," over other creditors, the complaint said.

The lawsuit also named top FTX and Alameda Research executives including Zixiao Wang, Nishad Singh, and Caroline Ellison as defendants.

Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleaded guilty to seven charges on December 22, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried was hit with eight criminal charges including fraud and money laundering in December after being arrested. He was released from custody on $250 million bail and is required to stay with his parents before his trial.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Why Pot Stocks Like Tilray and Aurora Crashed Hard Today

    Marijuana stocks both within and north of our borders took the wrong kind of hit on Tuesday. This followed the admission from a powerful and influential marijuana reform advocate that U.S. drug laws will not see a major change anytime soon. Canadian company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw its share price slump by nearly 6%, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) fared worse with a more-than 7% decline.

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million f