U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,607.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,407.50
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.10
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.35
    +1.65 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.60
    -8.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3159
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2590
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,245.06
    -944.88 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

FTX Establishes Local Presence in Australia

·2 min read

FTX launches fully registered and licensed Australian operations

SYDNEY, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX") the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the establishment of FTX Australia Pty Ltd ("FTX Australia" or "the Company"), marking an essential chapter in FTX's continued global expansion.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International)
FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International)

Industry leading products and services to be offered by the Company will include a comprehensive suite of exchange and OTC based products and services, as well as derivatives.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented on the news, "We're excited to bring FTX's innovative products and services to the Australian marketplace. The establishment of FTX Australia should provide all our local clients with the confidence of trading on a registered and licensed platform. As in other jurisdictions within which we operate, significant resources have been allocated to proactively engage with local regulators. We look to be a participant in policy discussions globally and will seek to continue this same level engagement locally through FTX Australia, and we are encouraged by the important work being undertaken to establish a new digital asset licensing regime."

Australia is a well-regarded financial centre in the Asia-Pacific and an important and growing market for FTX. Australians have a long reputation of adopting new technologies, particularly when it comes to financial services. The establishment of FTX Australia highlights FTX's long-term commitment to the local market and represents the natural next step in the FTX's global expansion.

About FTX Australia

FTX Australia will be headquartered in Sydney, the financial centre of Australia. The Company holds an Australian Financial Services Licence and acts as the issuer of the OTC derivatives including options contract, futures contract, contract for difference (CFDs) with the underlying digital/crypto assets, and leveraged tokens.

About FTX.COM

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Pete Padovano
M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX)
+1 646 859 5953
ftx@mgroupsc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftx-establishes-local-presence-in-australia-301506261.html

SOURCE FTX Trading Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • China Put Can Be Game Changer for Stock Market After Global Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- When the week started, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned that China’s internet stocks were “uninvestable.” The world is in a different place now. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Russia Delivers Ultimatum to Surrender MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeFoll

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Broadcom, CVS Lead 5 Stocks With Early Buy Signals In New Market Rally

    Broadcom and CVS stock head this list of five stocks offering early entry points that are worth a look in the newly confirmed market rally.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • NerdWallet and SoFi CEOs Bought Up Stock on the Dip

    Top executives at investment-education firm NerdWallet and financial-services company SoFi have been buying up the embattled shares.

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Kohl’s Is a Takeover Target. What That Means for the Stock.

    The department store’s investors have been trapped between hopes for a takeout and subpar fundamentals. All their worries could fade, however, if a deal eventually happens.

  • Pfizer and Novartis Are Betting On This Under-the-Radar Biotech. Should You?

    Landing a partnership with a huge drugmaker is monumental for a small biotech company. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) has struck such a deal not just once but twice within the last six months. In October, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) teamed up with Voyager.