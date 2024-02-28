FTX founder begs judge to reject calls for ‘barbaric’ 100-year prison sentence

Mr Bankman-Fried's case has been described as one of the biggest frauds in US history - SAUL LOEB/AFP

Sam Bankman-Fried is pleading with a US court to reject a recommended 100-year prison term, as lawyers for the disgraced crypto tycoon described the sentence as “barbaric”.

In a court filing released on Tuesday, Mr Bankman-Fried’s lawyers claimed the FTX founder should only serve up to six years for his role in the fraud.

This is in response to a recommendation from government officials who have called for Mr Bankman-Fried to spend 100 years behind bars.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in late 2022 after a multibillion-dollar black hole was uncovered in its accounts.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 31, was accused of orchestrating a $10bn (£7.9bn) fraud, siphoning off customer funds to fuel high-risk crypto trades and fund a luxury lifestyle in the Bahamas.

A New York jury found Mr Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud.

The case has been described by prosecutors as one of the biggest frauds in US history, although Mr Bankman-Fried is appealing the conviction.

A New York judge found Mr Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud - JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

In a legal filing, Mr Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, urged the judge to implement a more lenient sentence because of his client’s autism, mental health and philanthropic endeavours.

He described the 100-year sentence as “barbaric” and “grotesque”.

“Sam suffers from anhedonia, a severe condition characterised by a near-complete absence of enjoyment, motivation, and interest,” the filing said. “He has been that way since childhood.”

His lawyers added that he would be at risk of violence if sent to prison.

They said he was not an “evil genius” or a “greedy villain”, but said he lived a relatively modest life despite his mansion in the Bahamas.

His lawyers insisted the property was largely used for business purposes.

Mr Bankman-Fried had claimed he wanted to generate vast wealth in order to give it away to good causes, which formed part of his involvement in the movement known as “effective altruism”.

Following his conviction in November, US prosecutors called the case a “warning to every fraudster who thinks they’re untouchable”.