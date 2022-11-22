U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows FTX logo and representation of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday.

FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec. 23, from $479 million as of Nov. 25, the filing said.

In an earlier court filing, FTX had said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

