FTX to Promote Crypto to 100 Million Super Bowl Viewers

Martin Young

BeInCrypto –

There is no bigger audience in the United States than that for the annual Super Bowl, and this year, those that watch will be seeing crypto advertising. The FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange has purchased an advertisement for the February 2022 Super Bowl as it continues to promote crypto trading to mainstream audiences.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

