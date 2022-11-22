U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.70
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9900
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,204.30
    +352.09 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

FTX Receives Court Approval for "First Day" Motions

·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and approximately 101 additional affiliated companies (together, the "FTX Debtors"), today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Delaware Federal Court") granted interim and final approvals for all of the "First Day" motions related to the FTX Debtors' Chapter 11 petitions filed on November 11, 2022.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX)
FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX)

John J. Ray III said, "With the Court's approvals of our First Day motions, we are moving forward as expeditiously as possible in our efforts to maximize value for all FTX stakeholders. We will continue working to implement necessary controls, and secure and marshal the Company's assets. As we review the business, we have already begun receiving interest from potential buyers for our assets and we will conduct an orderly process to reorganize or sell FTX assets around the world for the benefit of stakeholders."

Additional Resources

The FTX Debtors have established Kroll as its claims agent, and all official documents filed with the Delaware Federal Court can be found online at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor and Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftx-receives-court-approval-for-first-day-motions-301685748.html

SOURCE FTX

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Cardinals assistant Sean Kugler relieved of duties after incident in Mexico City

    The Arizona Cardinals relieved assistant Sean Kugler of his duties prior to Monday night's game following an incident Sunday night in Mexico City.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Housing Metric Just Flashed A Major Signal: What To Watch In The Housing Market

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett once explained one of the metrics he watches for a reversal in the housing market is a reduction of housing starts. The Oracle of Omaha said in 2010 that sometimes a “bad number” for housing starts is a good thing for the market — in this case, he was referencing a cool housing market in which supply outstripped demand. The only way to solve that was to create more demand than supply by reducing the number of newly built homes

  • Stocks rise as investors mull Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the stock and bond markets as Fed officials comment on the path of rate hikes.

  • Inflation: Fed Chair Powell ‘doesn’t want to be the next Arthur Burns,’ strategist says

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Advisor and Senior Vice President Jacqueline Remmen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss buying opportunities in the market, Fed policy, and the likelihood of a recession.

  • These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

    Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian

    In this video, I pit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the industry veteran, against the up-and-comer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) to determine which EV stock is the better buy right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong cites S.F. 'techlash' as reason for closing its HQ

    In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) founder and CEO Brian Armstrong revealed one of the reasons for his company's contentious exit from San Francisco. Armstrong pointed to a “techlash” he said was ruining San Francisco, where people creating growth were vilified, according to a paraphrase of his words by the FT. While Armstrong moved to L.A. personally, his company went "remote-first" last year and eliminated its former S.F. headquarters office entirely.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Alphabet likely to join the ongoing wave of tech layoffs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses the next workplace tech layoffs could hit — Google parent Alphabet.

  • Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend Aristocrats have consistently paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

  • Amazon Stock Is Still a Surefire Buy Despite Growth Plateau

    While Amazon's mass layoffs appear concerning, they may be the best option to get the company back on a growth streak.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role