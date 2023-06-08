FTX’s US Judge Vows to Keep Control of Crypto in Blow to Bahamas
(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge overseeing the bankrupt crypto firm FTX vowed to retain control over $7.3 billion in disputed assets, a potential setback for liquidators in the Bahamas seeking to claim to some of the money as part of a separate insolvency case on the island nation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russian Elite Is Souring on Putin’s Chances of Winning His War
Americans Are Leaving Portugal as Golden Visa Honeymoon Ends
S&P 500 Enters Bull Market as Tech Rally Resumes: Markets Wrap
US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey sided with the restructuring advisers who took over FTX from its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces federal fraud charges. A central question in the US bankruptcy is who has a claim on billions of dollars in cash and crypto coins, Dorsey said.
“Under no circumstances would I ever defer a core” issue in the bankruptcy case to a foreign court, Dorsey said. “Only I have access to the assets.”
A liquidator in the Bahamas has asked Dorsey for permission to bring certain legal issues before a Bahamian judge who is overseeing the insolvency case of one small unit of the FTX empire. Advisers to FTX claim that is a back-door attempt to grab assets in the US and move the reorganization out of a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.
Dorsey said he would make a final ruling on the liquidator’s request on June 9, when the company returns to court.
Liquidators for the Bahamas division — which is known as FTX Digital Markets — have argued that the unit owns FTX.com’s property, the company said in court papers.
The case is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, US. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s BYD Is Racing Toward the Top of the Global EV Market
Supreme Court Rulings Make White-Collar Fraud Charges in the US Harder
Giorgia Meloni Seeks to Cement Power by Remaking Corporate Italy
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.