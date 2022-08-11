U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

FTX Ventures' Amy Wu is bringing her blockchain investing expertise to TC Sessions: Crypto

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

The world of crypto venture has had a whirlwind few years, with powerful new players inspiring furious catch-up among traditional VC firms aiming to make a name for themselves in the sector. All the while, the corporate venture fund has been reshaped by plenty of the top crypto startups, now capitalizing on historic revenues to bankroll their versions of a web3 future.

FTX has been an undeniable guiding force in the crypto industry this year as it has rocketed toward its position as one of the leading crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, its global strength has pushed the firm to challenge Coinbase on American turf with its stateside entity FTX US, but the firm has also looked to build a major presence in the venture world with FTX Ventures.

The $2 billion multistage crypto fund has exploded onto the scene, placing bets in a number of major blockchain startups and projects including Yuga, NEAR, Aptos and LayerZero. While FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is an investor at the firm, it's led by venture capitalist Amy Wu.

We're thrilled to be hosting Amy Wu at TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto in Miami on November 17, where we'll discuss Wu's outlook on the increasingly volatile crypto markets, how founders can survive a crypto winter and where FTX fits into the growing world of blockchain financial services.

Before joining FTX Ventures earlier this year, Wu was the lead crypto partner at Lightspeed Ventures, where she pursued deals in companies like Offchain Labs, Alchemy and Parallel Finance. Wu was also previously the CFO at Discovery and has worked at other venture firms, including Insight Venture Partners and IA Ventures.

The crypto venture world has never been more dynamic, with massive amounts of capital flowing into the space even as investors fear a downturn. We'll be excited to press Wu and what her firm is searching for and what opportunities remain in the crypto startup world.

We’re just getting started building out an awesome agenda, and we’ll announce specific speakers, topics and related news in the coming weeks. Sign up for updates to keep your fingers on the pulse of our first crypto conference -- as well as other TC events.

Take advantage of our special launch pricing -- save $250 on General Admission passes and $200 on Startup Exhibitor Packages while supplies last. Buy your pass or package today, and then join the web3, DeFi and NFT communities at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.

