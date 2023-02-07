FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says

John J. Ray III and Sam Bankman-Fried, the current and former CEOs of FTX. Nathan Howard/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

FTX's weak security meant its cofounders — who have both been charged with fraud — could easily have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of crypto, the bankrupt firm's new CEO said in court testimony reported by CoinDesk.

John J. Ray III, who has been drafted in to oversee FTX and previously handled Enron's liquidation, made the comments at the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday, per CoinDesk.

"Literally one of the founders could come into this environment, download half a billion dollars' worth of wallets onto a thumb drive, and walk off with them," he said, per Coindesk, adding: "And there'd be no accounting for that whatsoever."

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, weeks after its then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried insulted rival crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao. He then sold large holdings of FTX's own cryptocurrency, which prompted a run on the firm. FTX lawyers said the company ran out of assets partly because executives had a $65 billion line of credit to draw on customers' funds, and Bankman-Fried instructed his cofounder, Gary Wang, to code that "backdoor."

Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. When contacted by Insider, a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on Ray's remarks.

Ray told the court his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," Coindesk reported. He said that over the last 50 days of 2022, he charged FTX $690,000 for his work.

Monday's court hearing took place amid calls from the US Trustee – which represents the Department of Justice – for an independent examiner. The federal agency said the allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" are "too important to be left to an internal investigation," Reuters reported.

