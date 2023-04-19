Fu Yu Corporation Limited's (SGX:F13) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Fu Yu's (SGX:F13) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.3% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Fu Yu's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fu Yu is:

9.5% = S$14m ÷ S$151m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fu Yu's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

At first glance, Fu Yu's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%. Having said that, Fu Yu has shown a modest net income growth of 17% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Fu Yu's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Fu Yu fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Fu Yu Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Fu Yu has a three-year median payout ratio of 69% (which means it retains 31% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Fu Yu has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Fu Yu has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Fu Yu and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

