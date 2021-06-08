U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.65
    -8.87 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,538.15
    -92.09 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,872.46
    -9.26 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.40
    +12.22 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    +0.32 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.17 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5350
    -0.0340 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4770
    +0.2480 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.82
    -4,669.04 (-12.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.74
    -52.12 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.94
    +31.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
FuboTV’s live sports streaming comes to LG Smart TVs

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

FuboTV, the sports-focused live-streaming service, is bringing its app to LG’s range of Smart TVs. Models made between 2018 and today can download the app, which enables users to stream live sports, as well as news and entertainment.

The app offers up to six individual user profiles, the ability to record series or follow your favorite sports team. It doesn’t look as if you’ll be able to, at least right now, take advantage of Multiview 2.0, a system that enables you to watch four live streams at once, which has been available on Apple TV since late last year.

