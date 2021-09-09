FuboTV streaming app lands on Vizio SmartCast

Streaming app FuboTV is now available on Vizio SmartCast smart TVs. The service offers tens of thousands of sports events each year, as well as news and entertainment options, through more than 100 channels and on demand.

Subscribers can set up profiles, through which up to six users can have their own cloud DVR recordings and personalized recommendations. There are options to easily record an entire series or every game for a specific team.

FuboTV is available on other devices and smart TVs, including models from Hisense, LG , Roku and Samsung. Although Vizio has reportedly lost some market share over the last couple of years, it's still one of the top TV brands in the US. It's a solid opportunity for FuboTV to get its app in front of more potential users and give existing subscribers another way to access the service.