fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) most popular amongst retail investors who own 60% of the shares, institutions hold 38%

Significant control over fuboTV by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 34% of the company

Institutional ownership in fuboTV is 38%

Every investor in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 38% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about fuboTV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About fuboTV?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

fuboTV already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of fuboTV, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

fuboTV is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. With 7.6% and 2.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Marshall Wace LLP are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that David Gandler, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of fuboTV

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in fuboTV Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$19m worth of stock in the US$902m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of fuboTV. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand fuboTV better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for fuboTV you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

