fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Interactive Media and Services companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for fuboTV

What Does fuboTV's Recent Performance Look Like?

fuboTV certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on fuboTV will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

fuboTV's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 43% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% each year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 10% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that fuboTV's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A look at fuboTV's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for fuboTV (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on fuboTV, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here