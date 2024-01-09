fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) investors are sitting on a loss of 88% if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) share price has gained 26% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 88%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that fuboTV didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, fuboTV grew revenue at 54% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

fuboTV is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for fuboTV in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that fuboTV shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with fuboTV , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

