Fuel Additives Market in APAC to grow by USD 870.28 mn from 2021 to 2026 | Rising Demand for ULSD to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Additives Market In APAC by Application (Diesel fuel additives, Gasoline fuel additives, Aviation fuel additives, and Others) and Geography (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - The rising demand for ULSD is one of the key drivers supporting the fuel additives market growth in APAC. ULSD requires a high use of fuel additives such as cetane improvers, octane improvers, antioxidants, and corrosion inhibitors. The improved cetane numbers of ULSD fuel types can reduce fuel consumption, noise and vast smoke exhaust, and emissions. However, the use of ULSD helps improve combustion efficiency and the quick start of the engine in cold weather conditions. The adoption of cetane, cold flow, and octane improvers is expected to increase due to the rise in the use of ULSD fuel types. Fuel additives to inhibit corrosion and increase lubricity are also added to ULSD to prevent unacceptable engine wear and increase the performance of vehicles. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the fuel additives market in APAC during the forecast period.
Market Challenges - The growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry is one of the factors hindering the fuel additives market growth in APAC. Concerns regarding environmental sustainability have led vendors in the automotive industry to manufacture electric vehicles to reduce emissions. Significantly, the growing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, and others is expected to pose a threat to fuel additives. For example, in 2019, more than 2 million electric cars were sold globally, and China accounted for half of the total sales. This will be a major challenging factor for fuel additives manufacturers across the world. Thus, the growing innovation and research for alternative fuel technologies are expected to hinder the growth of the fuel additives market in APAC.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The fuel additives market in APAC report is segmented by Application (Diesel fuel additives, Gasoline fuel additives, Aviation fuel additives, and Others) and Geography (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of APAC).
45% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is the key market for fuel additives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of a manufacturing hub will facilitate the fuel additives market in APAC growth in China over the forecast period.
The fuel additives market share growth in APAC by the diesel fuel additives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Diesel fuel additives accounted for the largest share in the fuel additives market in APAC in 2021. They are witnessing high demand due to the increasing consumption of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel. This is because ULSD fuel requires a high volume of additives. Thus, the high consumption of diesel in countries like China and India is driving the segment. Such an increase in demand for diesel fuel additives will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
The fuel additives market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, quality, price, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.
Fuel Additives Market In APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 870.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.01
Performing market contribution
China at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Afton Group, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Innospec Inc., and The Lubrizol Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
