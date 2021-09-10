U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.00
    +8.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7480
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,990.84
    +1,050.09 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.12
    +80.93 (+0.27%)
     

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025 | 94.04% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 amid pandemic | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cell commercial vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 43045.19 units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 76% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Hinduja Group Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Nikola Corp., PACCAR Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Tata Motors Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Decreasing fuel cell costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of hydrogen fuel stations might hamper the market growth.

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44815

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market - Global hybrid commercial vehicle market is segmented by type (LCVs and M and HCVs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Consumer Battery Market - Global consumer battery market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cell commercial vehicle market report covers the following areas:

  • Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market size

  • Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market trends

  • Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market industry analysis

This study identifies stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cell commercial vehicle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cell commercial vehicle market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Volvo

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Daimler AG

  • Hinduja Group Ltd.

  • Hyundai Motor Group

  • Nikola Corp.

  • PACCAR Inc.

  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE

  • Tata Motors Ltd.

  • Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fuel-cell-commercial-vehicle-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cell-commercial-vehicle-market-2021-2025--94-04-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021-amid-pandemic--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301371631.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Merits an Updated Strategy Based on Its Charts

    A potential correction could provide a buying opportunity for longer-term investors in the producer of steel and iron ore.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Endo Settles New York State Opioid Cases and Provides Update on Remaining Opioid Litigation

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., have settled three consolidated cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York: County of Suffolk v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400001/2017; County of Nassau v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400008/2017; and The State of New York v. Pu

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Loss as China Confirms Release of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its first weekly decline in three as China’s government confirmed that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York slipped below $68 a barrel on Friday after losing 1.7% in the previous session. Beijing tapped its giant reserves to “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices,” according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn’t of

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Oil Slumps After China Taps Crude Reserves to Ease Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell by the most in nearly three weeks after China decided to tap its crude reserves to ease a surge in energy costs. Futures declined 1.7% in New York on Thursday, following the latest step by the world’s largest importer of raw materials to quell a commodities rally. Oil prices briefly rose earlier in the session after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles fell as production tumbled the most on record last week due to disruptions by Hurricane Ida.“Additional suppl

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • STORZ & BICKEL Unveils New Limited Edition VOLCANO ONYX, Enhanced CRAFTY+ and First-Ever MIGHTY+

    STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a subsidiary of world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization company Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the release of three new vaporizer updates: the limited edition VOLCANO ONYX, the enhanced CRAFTY+, and the first-ever MIGHTY+. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, these enhancements to STORZ & BICKEL's iconic portfolio demonstrate the brand's continued leadership in the high-potential vaporizer indust

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • The U.S. ‘quit rate’ is back at an all-time high

    Adam Ozimek, Upwork's Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus on this week’s Career Control to discuss quit rates and the geographical implications of the expansion of remote work.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Wells Fargo hit with new $250 million fine for failure to pay back wronged customers

    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were charged excessive or improper fees. Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its earlier attempt. As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and pay them restitution.

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • Look Out MercadoLibre and Amazon: Sea Limited Is Entering New Markets

    Sea Limited is rolling out Shopee to a slew of international markets, where it will run into stiff competition.