Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association appoints Frank Wolak as President and CEO

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), the national association representing over sixty leading companies and organizations, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Frank Wolak to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 3, 2021. Mr. Wolak will be replacing the retiring Morry Markowitz after an outstanding ten-year term. Mr. Wolak was most recently Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Market Development at FuelCell Energy, Inc., a long-standing FCHEA member, and previously served as FCHEA's Board Chair.

FCHEA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA))
FCHEA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA))

During his tenure at FuelCell Energy, Mr. Wolak initiated and developed some of the most innovative and largest fuel cell technology applications in the world and worked closely with the U.S. Department of Energy and Congress to define and sustain programs for hydrogen and fuel cells. In addition to his business and federal-level successes, Mr. Wolak has been instrumental in defining state-level policies to enable the growth of fuel cell and hydrogen markets.

"Frank's extensive business, technical and governmental affairs background will be invaluable as the association and its members navigate in the mainstream of energy policy and markets. We are extremely pleased to have Frank take this key leadership role," said Andy Marsh, FCHEA Chair and CEO of Plug Power, Inc.

"The association is in excellent hands with Frank, and I wish great success for the future of hydrogen, fuel cell technology and the growth of the industry," added Morry Markowitz, outgoing FCHEA President.

Mr. Wolak commented, "This is a pivotal time for hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies, which will play a critical role in the worldwide drive towards decarbonization. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead FCHEA and offer my experience to our members at this exciting moment in the energy transition."

Mr. Wolak has more than 30 years of experience in all facets of energy including executive positions outside the fuel cell industry at an international energy services company, a power development and investment company, public energy resources corporation and as management consultant providing insight to clients in emerging technology and utility segments.

Frank is a founding member of the Connecticut Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Coalition, past Chair of the California Stationary Fuel Cell Collaborative, serves as a Governor appointment to the New Jersey Fuel Cell Task Force and previously served two terms at the appointment of the Secretary of Commerce to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee.

Mr. Wolak holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Western New England University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Hartford.

To learn more about the benefits of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology, visit www.fchea.org/hydrogenbonds.

About the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) represents over sixty leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. FCHEA drives support and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cell-and-hydrogen-energy-association-appoints-frank-wolak-as-president-and-ceo-301367666.html

SOURCE Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)

