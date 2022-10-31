U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power to record USD 177.71 Mn growth; Driven by supportive government policies for adoption of fuel cells -- Technavio Research Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power by Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cell Market for Prime Power 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cell Market for Prime Power 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the fuel cell market for prime power between 2021 and 2026 is USD 177.71 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The market is driven by supportive government policies for the adoption of fuel cells. The demand for clean technologies such as fuel cells is increasing as countries are adopting new technologies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Fuel cells can efficiently generate electricity and thermal heat. As distributed generation systems, they can partially supplement the grid needs and reduce the load on the grid. Therefore, owing to these benefits of fuel cells, governments are providing funding and incentives to increase their adoption. In addition, governments of several countries are providing funding and incentives to promote R&D and the adoption of fuel cells. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus.

  • Market Challenges: The high cost of fuel cells will challenge the growth of the market. Cost is the primary factor affecting the acceptance of fuel cell technology. It is expensive when compared with alternative technologies such as gas generators and lithium-ion batteries. Fuel cells for commercial and industrial locations were developed during the 1990s. However, they have not been able to penetrate the market due to low end-user acceptance compared with other technologies like batteries.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By product, the PEMFC segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PEMFCs are preferred among end-users owing to their higher efficiency and reliability. Governments are subsidizing fuel cell systems and making them eligible for feed-in tariffs, like India adopting renewable energy subsidies for emerging technologies and grid balancing. This is driving the installation of PEMFC in the residential and commercial building sectors. In addition, the development of zero energy buildings will further drive the adoption of PEMFC.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The advances in technology and increasing investment in fuel cell technology are the major factors driving the use of fuel cells for prime power in the region. In addition, the development of zero energy homes and buildings will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and China are the key markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5,000

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • AFC Energy PLC

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • Bloom Energy Corp.

  • Ceres Power Holdings plc

  • Convion Ltd.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Doosan Corp.

  • EBZ SE

  • EnergyOr Technologies Inc.

  • FuelCell Energy Inc.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • GenCell Ltd.

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • Linde Plc

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • PowerCell Sweden AB

  • SFC Energy AG

  • SolidPower Spa

  • TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Secondary Battery Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The decline in lithium-ion battery costs is notably driving the secondary battery market growth. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages, such as higher current density, longer power-holding capacity, and longer shelf life than other battery chemistries. Such benefits make them preferred among end-users.

Fuel Cell Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources. The adoption of cleaner and more efficient power sources is increasing to mitigate climate change amid the growing environmental concerns. Fuel cells have emerged as an efficient and reliable alternate technology for electricity generation, heating, and other prime power applications.

Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 177.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, South Korea, Japan, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AFC Energy PLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., EBZ SE, EnergyOr Technologies Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GenCell Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, SFC Energy AG, SolidPower Spa, and TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PAFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Bloom Energy Corp.

  • 10.5 Ceres Power Holdings plc

  • 10.6 Doosan Corp.

  • 10.7 FuelCell Energy Inc.

  • 10.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Linde Plc

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Plug Power Inc.

  • 10.12 SolidPower Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

