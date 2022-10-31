Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power to record USD 177.71 Mn growth; Driven by supportive government policies for adoption of fuel cells -- Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power by Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Global Fuel Cell Market for Prime Power 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by supportive government policies for the adoption of fuel cells . The demand for clean technologies such as fuel cells is increasing as countries are adopting new technologies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Fuel cells can efficiently generate electricity and thermal heat. As distributed generation systems, they can partially supplement the grid needs and reduce the load on the grid. Therefore, owing to these benefits of fuel cells, governments are providing funding and incentives to increase their adoption. In addition, governments of several countries are providing funding and incentives to promote R&D and the adoption of fuel cells. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus.

Market Challenges: The high cost of fuel cells will challenge the growth of the market. Cost is the primary factor affecting the acceptance of fuel cell technology. It is expensive when compared with alternative technologies such as gas generators and lithium-ion batteries. Fuel cells for commercial and industrial locations were developed during the 1990s. However, they have not been able to penetrate the market due to low end-user acceptance compared with other technologies like batteries.

Market Segmentation

By product, the PEMFC segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PEMFCs are preferred among end-users owing to their higher efficiency and reliability. Governments are subsidizing fuel cell systems and making them eligible for feed-in tariffs, like India adopting renewable energy subsidies for emerging technologies and grid balancing. This is driving the installation of PEMFC in the residential and commercial building sectors. In addition, the development of zero energy buildings will further drive the adoption of PEMFC.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The advances in technology and increasing investment in fuel cell technology are the major factors driving the use of fuel cells for prime power in the region. In addition, the development of zero energy homes and buildings will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and China are the key markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

AFC Energy PLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Convion Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Doosan Corp.

EBZ SE

EnergyOr Technologies Inc.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GenCell Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Linde Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Plug Power Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

SFC Energy AG

SolidPower Spa

TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Fuel Cell Market For Prime Power Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 177.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFC Energy PLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., EBZ SE, EnergyOr Technologies Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GenCell Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, SFC Energy AG, SolidPower Spa, and TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PAFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

10.4 Bloom Energy Corp.

10.5 Ceres Power Holdings plc

10.6 Doosan Corp.

10.7 FuelCell Energy Inc.

10.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.9 Linde Plc

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.11 Plug Power Inc.

10.12 SolidPower Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

