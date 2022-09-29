U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.25
    -23.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,608.00
    -142.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,444.50
    -111.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.40
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.60
    -12.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9736
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.27
    -1.33 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6260
    +0.5040 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,487.52
    +551.10 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.46
    +16.68 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.17
    -41.22 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Fuel Cell Market Size to Grow Worth USD 28.95 Billion at a CAGR of 36% by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global fuel cell market size is projected to grow from USD 3.36 billion in 2021 to USD 28.95 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 36% during forecast period. Growing demand for zero-emission emitting vehicles worldwide to propel market growth.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fuel cell market to grow at a CAGR of 36% and reach USD 28.95 billion during forecast period of 2021-2028. The market was valued USD 2.62 billion in 2020. The market growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for innovative energy products and the increasing focus on developing zero-emission vehicles across the globe. Increasing focus on development of hydrogen fuel infrastructure in Asia-Pacific to stoke demand.

Key Industry Development:

Ceres Power and Bosch announced their collaboration to boost the prototyping and large-scale SOFC systems production. The two companies aim to develop a system with an initial capacity of 200 MW for a wide range of industries by 2024.

Navistar Inc., General Motors, and OneH2 announced their partnership to develop advanced solutions for long haul transportation systems with zero emissions. The companies aim to develop an ecosystem for hydrogen-powered trucks.

Hydrogen conversion specialist, Ulemco, Ocado, Lyra Electronics, and Promech Technologies announced the development of London’s first-ever hydrogen ambulance, Zerro.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/fuel-cell-market-100733

 

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

36.0%

2028 Value Projection

USD 28.95 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.62 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport) and Regional

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Deployment of Zero-Emission Vehicles to Aid Growth

 

Collaboration between Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue


Market Highlights:

Driving Factors:

The government of the State of New Jersey updated the financial benefits for battery cell CHP installations on or after October 1st, 2020. The structure of its CHP-FC Program is designed to propel more manufacturers with a monetary aid of up to USD 3 million per project. Similarly, other government agencies are focusing on formulating supportive regulatory frameworks to support the development of advanced hydrogen fuel charge infrastructures across the globe. In addition to this, the rising greenhouse emission is propelling the manufacturers to develop sustainable energy generation products across the globe. These factors are expected to contribute to the global fuel cell market growth during the forecast period.

The fuel cells are primarily developed to ensure uninterrupted electricity to a system by burning oxygen and fuel. Moreover, the production of electricity is efficient and clean, and therefore, these cells are adopted across several automotive applications. Owing to their superior performance, durability, and efficiency, they play a pivotal part in reducing harmful emissions and, thus, widely adopted across buses, trucks, and submarines. Therefore, the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles is expected to boost the global fuel cell market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 – Market to Exhibit a Stellar Growth of 14% in 2020

The market has experienced a seismic effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic while major disruption in the supply chain dampening the demand for battery cell products. Therefore, it will experience a slow-paced growth with a stellar CAGR of 14% in 2020. However, several government agencies focusing on economic booster packages and the proactive step by several companies to reinstate the operations will contribute to the fuel cell industry’s growth in the long run.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fuel-cell-market-100733


Market Segmentation:

We have segregated the market based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others.

Based on type, the SOFC segment held a market share of about 25.1% in 2020 and is expected to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the several benefits offered by SOFC, including fuel flexibility, high CHP efficiency, and high output power units that make them favorable across the globe.

Based on application, the market is divided into portable, stationary, and transport. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, North America, and Europe.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global fuel cell market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on developing hydrogen fuel charge infrastructures in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan in the region.

North America – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing investment in building advanced hydrogen refueling infrastructures in countries such as the U.S. between 2021 and 2028.

Europe – The region is expected to showcase exponential growth owing to the imposition of stringent rules and regulations to promote sustainable energy generation.


Quick Buy -  Fuel Cell Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100733

       

Competitive Landscape:

The market is witnessing fierce competition among the players positioned in it. These players are strategically collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and gain a global footprint. Additionally, other key players are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain their presence that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

  • Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

  • ElringKlinger

  • Hydrogenics

  • SOLIDpower Italia

  • Ceres Power

  • Ballard Power Systems

  • AVL

  • Bosch

  • Pragma Industries

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • W. L. Gore & Associates

  • Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

  • Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

  • Bloom Energy

  • AISIN

  • Convion

  • ITM Power

  • Plug Power

  • Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Fuel Cell Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

  • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

  • Others

By Application:

  • Portable

  • Stationary

  • Transport


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fuel-cell-market-100733

             

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Value Chain Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Fuel Cell Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis (MW, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

      • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

      • Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Transport

      • Stationary

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Fuel Cell Market Analysis (MW, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

      • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

      • Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Transport

      • Stationary

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Transport

        • Stationary

        • Portable

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Transport

        • Stationary

        • Portable

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fuel-cell-market-100733

           

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case

  • 30 Billion Reasons Why This Nasdaq Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Peabody Energy Jumped Nearly 12% Today

    The market has finally started to factor the soaring price of coal into the miner's share price.

  • Latest Push by Chinese Firms to Avoid US Delistings Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are flailing in a fresh bid to avoid being booted off US stock exchanges for shirking Washington’s oversight demands. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneAmer

  • Oil Pares Drop With OPEC+ Cuts Weighed Against Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $82 a barrel as traders weighed a clouded outlook for global economic growth against the potential for output cuts from the OPEC+ producer group.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud C

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Analysis-Nigeria squanders oil price bonanza as gasoline subsidies soar

    Nigeria has failed to capitalise on an oil price boom that has helped cushion other exporters from the impact of inflation, with millions more Nigerians now facing poverty. Data from Nigeria's state oil company NNPC shows that it did not contribute anything to state coffers in the first eight months of 2022, despite crude prices averaging $94 a barrel so far this year, a rise of 42% from last year. At the heart of Nigeria's problem is that despite being Africa's biggest oil and gas producer, the country depends almost entirely on imports to cover its gasoline needs.

  • Exro Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement with Inferno Solar for Energy Storage

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic development and distribution agreement ("the agreement") with Inferno Solar Ltd. ("Inferno"), an Alberta-based supplier of solar and electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions. The agreement includes deplo

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    The Nasdaq is rebounding Tuesday after last week's steep sell-off, and hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is joining in the fun, up 4.8% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Plug is partly coming along for the ride along with the rest of the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but it's also benefiting from some news unique to the hydrogen industry -- and to Plug itself. The reasons for Plug's gains today are a bit convoluted, so let's take them step by step.

  • Wall Street hit with $1.8 billion in fines over staffers texting on personal devices

    Bankers texting away on their personal phones are costing the biggest banks on Wall Street chunk of money.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Porsche's Blume: No plans to reconsider dual CEO rule after 'very positive' IPO

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Porsche AG Chief Executive Oliver Blume said there was no timeframe planned to re-evaluate his dual role as head of the newly independent sports car maker and the Volkswagen Group, describing it as a deliberate decision. Porsche AG shares were trading up 2.4% at 1007 GMT from their opening price of 84 euros, reaching a market capitalisation of 78.5 billion euros ($76.1 billion) - close to the 81 billion euro valuation of former parent Volkswagen.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Gilead widens battle against alleged counterfeit HIV drug ring

    A federal judge in New York has frozen the assets of dozens of people and entities accused of operating a massive nationwide scheme to distribute counterfeit bottles of Gilead Sciences Inc HIV drugs, including two alleged "kingpins." Gilead, which has been pursuing alleged counterfeiters in a civil lawsuit since last year, said in a court filing unsealed on Wednesday it had uncovered an operation that was "staggering in scope," responsible for sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of counterfeit bottles of its top sellers Descovy, Genvoya and Biktarvy, and other medicines. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly's latest asset freeze order, also unsealed on Wednesday, targets more than 50 defendants newly added to Gilead's lawsuit.

  • Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in. Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham.