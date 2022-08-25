U.S. markets closed

Fuel Cell Market Size to Grow by 1584.77 MW with 56% of the Contribution from the Americas - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Fuel Cell Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 23.44%. Technavio categorizes the global fuel cell market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the fuel cell market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cell Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

"Some of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources, growing government incentives to increase adoption of fuel cell vehicles, and rising environmental benefits," says a senior analyst for the utilities industry at Technavio. Another key factor driving the fuel cell market growth is the increasing R&D activities. Systems that use fuel cells have higher upfront costs than other alternative technologies. Hence, capital cost forms one of the critical factors for product selection, which might hinder the adoption of fuel cell systems. With a decline in costs, adoption will increase. This will further encourage vendors to invest in R&D. Thus, increasing R&D activities will make fuel cell and hydrogen technologies more attractive and feasible, which will increase the adoption of fuel cell technology and drive the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of the fuel cell is one of the key challenges hindering the fuel cell market growth. Though fuel cells have higher efficiency and environmental benefits, they were not fully commercialized. However, the cost is still a primary factor affecting the acceptance of the technology, as both a fuel cell system and its fuel are expensive when compared with alternative technologies such as gas generators and lithium-ion batteries. his huge price gap has made subsidies a necessity for fuel cells to stay competitive with other technologies. The subsidies lower the initial costs and increase the adoption of fuel cells. However, subsidies will gradually reduce, fueling the need for increased investments in technology that would help reduce the overall cost and support its adoption.

Request for a Sample Report for insights on key market dynamics and their impact analysis 

Fuel Cell Market Segment Highlights

  • Furthermore, this report extensively covers fuel cell market segmentation by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others) and application (transport, stationary, and portable).

  • A Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) uses a water-based and acidic polymer electrolyte, generally in the form of a thin, permeable sheet. PEMFCs have various advantages in these fuel cells, which include fast start-up time, low operating temperature, compactness, sustainable operations in high energy density, and low emissions.

  • PEMFCs are preferred owing to their higher efficiency and reliability. As a result, governments are subsidizing fuel cell systems and making them eligible for feed-in tariffs. This is driving the installation of PEMFCs in the residential and commercial building sectors.

  • Owing to economic growth, there has been significant growth in the energy demand from the transport sector. The transport sector accounted for around a quarter of the global primary energy consumption in 2020.

  • Moreover, there has been significant growth in the adoption of road freight transport through trucks and vans, which has been increasing the share of diesel in oil-based road fuels. Hence, owing to the extensive use of petroleum products, there has been a significant rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the transport sector.

Regional Analysis

  • 56% of the market's growth will originate from the Americas during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fuel cells in the Americas. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC regions.

  • The high support from the federal government for the development and installation of fuel cells will facilitate the fuel cell market growth in the Americas over the forecast period.

  • Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Germany are some of the key revenue-generating economies of the fuel cell market.

Download Sample Report and Know about Segment-wise Detailed Analysis and Regional Insights

Vendor Insights:

  • The fuel cell market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing technologically advanced offerings to compete in the market. This statistical study of the fuel cell market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • The fuel cell market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aisin Corp, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and SFC Energy AG

Get Vendor-based Insights and Strategic Opportunities as you Download Sample PDF Report

Related Reports:

Fuel Cell Market for Prime Power by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 

Residential Fuel Cell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stationary Fuel Cell Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fuel Cell Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

1584.77 MW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.15

Regional analysis

Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Performing market contribution

Americas at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Corp, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and SFC Energy AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 PAFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 Key leading countries

  • 8.7 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aisin Corp

  • 11.4 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 Bloom Energy Corp.

  • 11.6 Doosan Corp.

  • 11.7 FuelCell Energy Inc.

  • 11.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 11.10 Plug Power Inc.

  • 11.11 PowerCell Sweden AB

  • 11.12 SFC Energy AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

