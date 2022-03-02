U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size [2022-2027] worth USD 3,040.1 Million | Exhibit a CAGR of 62.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Fuel Cell Powertrain Market to Reach USD 3,040.1 Million by 2027; Supportive Government Policies to Drive Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Cell Powertrain market size estimated to grow from USD 103.6 million in 2020 to USD 3,040.1 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 62.1% during the 2020-2027 period. The growing demand for advanced hydrogen infrastructure and supportive government policies are expected to support the increasing adoption of fuel cell powertrain systems in automotive globally.

Increasing Focus on Building Hydrogen Infrastructure to Favor Growth

In January 2019, South Korea announced the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap that aims to deploy around 79000 fuel cell passenger cars, 2000 fuel cell buses, and over 310 refueling stations by 2022. The rising emission due to automotive and the rapid-paced degradation of the environment are some of the factors that have propelled the companies to adopt sustainable fuel sources. Hydrogen is perceived as an important clean fuel energy as it can be used with fuel cells to power up electric vehicles globally. Therefore, supportive government policies to build advanced hydrogen refueling infrastructure is expected to bode well for the global fuel cell powertrain market growth during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 CAGR

62.1%

2027 Value Projection

USD 3,040.1 million

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

2019

Historical Data for

USD 108.1 million

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Power Output, Components, Vehicle Type, and Region

Growth Drivers

Reduction in Hydrogen Cost to Open Multiple Growth Opportunities

Fast Refueling and High Energy Density of Fuel Cell Powertrain to Drive Growth

Reduced Investment amid COVID-19 Affecting Market Growth

The production of several industries was either halted or suspended due to the lockdown announced by the government agencies worldwide. This led to major disruption in the industrial activities affecting the economy of several countries. Reduced demand and limited availability of workforce largely impacted the automotive sector. Additionally, due to the volatility in businesses, the sector saw significant reduction in investment that is likely to impact the growth prospects of the market in the forthcoming years.

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Number of Hydrogen Fuel Stations to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest global fuel cell powertrain market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of hydrogen refueling stations in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 72.7 million in 2019.

The market in North America is anticipated to experience significant growth backed by the growing demand for passenger vehicles that is likely to propel the demand for advanced fuel cell powertrain systems in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

We have segmented the market based on power output, components, vehicle type, and region. Based on power output, the market is divided into Less than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, and More than 250 Kw. On the basis of the component, the market is segregated into Fuel Cell System, Battery System, Drive System, Hydrogen Storage System, and Others. Moreover, based on vehicle type, the market is trifurcated into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, and Buses.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing adoption of fuel cell powertrain systems in passenger cars to improve their fuel efficiency over long distance travelling.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Quick Buy - Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105110

Product Innovation by Key Players to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies focusing to maintain a stronghold by developing advanced fuel cell systems to cater to the growing demand for electrification in the automotive industry. In addition to this, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, facility expansion, and collaboration that will boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • Robert Bosch GmbH, (Columbus, Indiana, US)

  • Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

  • Cummins Inc. (Columbus, Indiana, US)

  • Ballard Power Systems (Burnaby, Canada)

  • FEV Europe GmbH (Aachen, Germany)

  • Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Arcola Energy Limited (Hackney, UK)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Segmentation:

By Power Output:

  • Less than 150 kW

  • 150-250 kW

  • More than 250 kW

By Components Type:

  • Fuel Cell System

  • Battery System

  • Drive System,

  • Hydrogen Storage System

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars,

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Buses

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fuel-cell-powertrain-market-105110

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Technological Developments
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


