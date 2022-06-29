Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 64.91 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

The fuel cells for marine vessels market report is segmented by Technology (PEMFC, SOFC, and Other fuel cells) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and South America)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells for marine vessels market size is expected to increase by USD 64.91million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2021 to 2025. The key trend driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is the adoption of AIP technology. Air-independent propulsion (AIP) is a technology to power the propulsion system of marine vessels, such as submarines, through fuel cells. It allows non-nuclear submarines to operate without the need to surface for oxygen. Non-nuclear submarines typically run on battery power as opposed to nuclear ones, which use onboard nuclear reactors to generate power. This enhances the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines owing to their low acoustic signature. Nuclear submarines, on the other hand, generate some noise produced by operations in the nuclear reactor. AIP technology can further enhance the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines when they use fuel cells. Fuel cells have no moving parts and enable silent power generation to facilitate quieter operation. Fuel cells, such as PAFCs and PEMFCs, are used in some submarines. Currently, France is developing a next-generation fuel cell as a successor of MESMA AIP. Similarly, India is also developing a fuel cell-based AIP system that can be integrated into submarines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Major Growth Drivers

The fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Demand for alternate propulsion systems

Increase in R&D activities in the marine propulsion industry

Regulatory policies on emission control

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Vendor Analysis

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. The fuel cells for marine vessels market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. among others.

Bloom Energy Corp. - The company produces fuel cells for ships which help them obtain immediate emissions reductions for the cleanest and most efficient operation by utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source.

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bloom Energy Corp.

10.4 Dynad International BV

10.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

10.6 Plug Power Inc.

10.7 PowerCell Sweden AB

10.8 Proton Power Systems plc

10.9 SFC Energy AG

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.12 Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

