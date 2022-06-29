U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,959.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.45
    +0.69 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1240
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,320.61
    -509.54 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.11
    -9.96 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,853.20
    -196.27 (-0.73%)
     

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 64.91 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

·10 min read

The fuel cells for marine vessels market report is segmented by Technology (PEMFC, SOFC, and Other fuel cells) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and South America)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells for marine vessels market size is expected to increase by USD 64.91million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2021 to 2025. The key trend driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is the adoption of AIP technology. Air-independent propulsion (AIP) is a technology to power the propulsion system of marine vessels, such as submarines, through fuel cells. It allows non-nuclear submarines to operate without the need to surface for oxygen. Non-nuclear submarines typically run on battery power as opposed to nuclear ones, which use onboard nuclear reactors to generate power. This enhances the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines owing to their low acoustic signature. Nuclear submarines, on the other hand, generate some noise produced by operations in the nuclear reactor. AIP technology can further enhance the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines when they use fuel cells. Fuel cells have no moving parts and enable silent power generation to facilitate quieter operation. Fuel cells, such as PAFCs and PEMFCs, are used in some submarines. Currently, France is developing a next-generation fuel cell as a successor of MESMA AIP. Similarly, India is also developing a fuel cell-based AIP system that can be integrated into submarines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample report now!

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Major Growth Drivers

The fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Demand for alternate propulsion systems

  • Increase in R&D activities in the marine propulsion industry

  • Regulatory policies on emission control

  • To know about market challenges - Click Now!

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Vendor Analysis

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. The fuel cells for marine vessels market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. among others.

  • Bloom Energy Corp. - The company produces fuel cells for ships which help them obtain immediate emissions reductions for the cleanest and most efficient operation by utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The construction dumper market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% and the market share will increase by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026.

  • The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 64.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.00

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bloom Energy Corp.

  • 10.4 Dynad International BV

  • 10.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • 10.6 Plug Power Inc.

  • 10.7 PowerCell Sweden AB

  • 10.8 Proton Power Systems plc

  • 10.9 SFC Energy AG

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Toshiba Corp.

  • 10.12 Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cells-for-marine-vessels-market-forecast-report-2021-usd-64-91-million-market-growth-opportunity-by-2025-technavio-301576092.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Simply Outrageous:’ EY Hit With $100 Million Fine After Audit Employees Cheat on CPA Ethics Exam

    (Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP admitted that dozens of its audit personnel cheated on the ethics portion of the Certified Public Accountant exam and that the firm misled US regulators probing the misconduct, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quar

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cours

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • API data reportedly show a 3.8 million-barrel fall in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended June 24, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increases of nearly 2.9 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillate. Oil stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were down by 650,000 barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration covering the week ended June 17 had

  • Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann is handing the reins to Google and PayPal Inc. veteran Bill Ready in a sign the social-media company will focus more on e-commerce.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Tril

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACQUIRES XTO ENERGY CANADA IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 22%

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of nece

  • Novartis Will Cut 8,000 Jobs Under CEO’s Shake-Up Plan

    The pharmaceutical giant said about 1,400 roles in its Switzerland headquarters could be eliminated due to a restructuring plan.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Australia's Liontown signs 5-year lithium supply deal with Ford Motor

    Liontown will supply the U.S. carmaker up to 150,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate per year, a source of lithium essential in the making of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). The Australian miner is expected to start supplying spodumene in 2024, starting with 75,000 DMT in the first year of the deal, and taking it up to 150,000 DMT in the third year.

  • Top Stocks for July 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The Russell 1000 provided a total return of -9.4% over the past 12 months. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics.

  • Sony's Next Big Thing in Tech Is Helping Honda Take On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- In early 2020, Sony Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — the tech industry’s main annual event — and announced a once-in-a-decade pivot: the Japanese electronics maker was joining the electric vehicle race.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Z

  • Oil Extends Gains as G-7 Leaders Evaluate Russian Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as global output threats compound already red-hot markets for physical supplies, while the Group of Seven agreed to look into a price cap for Russian oil. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl