Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025 | Demand for Alternate Propulsion Systems to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuel cells for marine vessels market is poised to grow by USD 142.14 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to know more!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for alternate propulsion systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues in the designs of propulsion systems might hamper the market growth.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43046

Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Fuel Cell Market - Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fuel Cell for Prime Power Market - Global fuel cell for prime power market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cells for marine vessels market report covers the following areas:

  • Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market size

  • Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market trends

  • Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market industry analysis

This study identifies regulatory policies on emission control as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fuel cells for marine vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bloom Energy Corp.

  • Dynad International BV

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • PowerCell Sweden AB

  • Proton Power Systems plc

  • SFC Energy AG

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fuel-cells-for-marine-vessels-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cells-for-marine-vessels-market-2021-2025--demand-for-alternate-propulsion-systems-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301375465.html

SOURCE Technavio

