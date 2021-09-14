Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025 | Demand for Alternate Propulsion Systems to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuel cells for marine vessels market is poised to grow by USD 142.14 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for alternate propulsion systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues in the designs of propulsion systems might hamper the market growth.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Geography

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cells for marine vessels market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market size

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market trends

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market industry analysis

This study identifies regulatory policies on emission control as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells for marine vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bloom Energy Corp.

Dynad International BV

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Power Systems plc

SFC Energy AG

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

