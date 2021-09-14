Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025 | Demand for Alternate Propulsion Systems to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuel cells for marine vessels market is poised to grow by USD 142.14 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for alternate propulsion systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues in the designs of propulsion systems might hamper the market growth.
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Geography
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cells for marine vessels market report covers the following areas:
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market size
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market trends
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market industry analysis
This study identifies regulatory policies on emission control as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years.
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fuel cells for marine vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors
