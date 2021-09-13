U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial And Military Applications |234.09 MW Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications and it is poised to grow by 234.09 MW during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications share growth by the industrial segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The fuel cells market size for industrial and military applications is expected to reach a value of 234.09 MW, at a CAGR of 12.48%, during 2021-2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    39% of the fuel cells market growth for industrial and military applications will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Battery Market Report -The battery market has the potential to grow by USD 82.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.77%.Download a free sample report now!

Forklift Battery Market Report -The forklift battery market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.28 billion, at a CAGR of 4.19%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies and the rising application of fuel cell products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high implementation costs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fuel cells market for industrial and military applications forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45781

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications report covers the following areas:

  • Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Size

  • Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Trends

  • Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand from the military applications as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • Doosan Corp.

  • FuelCell Energy Inc.

  • Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

  • Intelligent Energy Ltd.

  • Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • Redox Power Systems LLC

  • SFC Energy AG

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-cells-market-for-industrial-and-military-applications-234-09-mw-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301372754.html

SOURCE Technavio

