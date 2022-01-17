U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5100
    +0.3100 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,814.14
    -312.74 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.67
    +53.72 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Report Scope: This report will cover fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219711/?utm_source=GNW


Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.

The fuel cell market is segmented based on -
a) type of fuel cell,
b) application and
c) end-use segment.

Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major contributors to the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), auxiliary power units (APU) and emergency power supply.

Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region
- Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, General Electric Co., Sumitomo Corp., and Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.

Summary:
The global fuel cell market in residential, commercial, and military applications had estimated value of $REDACTED billion in 2021, increasing from $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021-2026 under an optimistic scenario.

This will result in a $REDACTED billion global market in 2026.

The key contributor to growth is the REDACTED segment in applications, a technology that evolved from the cogeneration process.That anticipated $REDACTED billion market segment represents REDACTED % of the entire market in 2020.

CHP systems use heat that is generated during power generation, thereby minimizing the overall loss in fuel-to-energy conversion. These systems are available in a wide range of power capability and sizes, making them popular for residential and commercial applications.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219711/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices are

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Want a 54% to 244% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Wall Street Says

    The tech sector is having a rough couple of months, but top Wall Street firms have identified some enticing opportunities.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Insider Insights: Consulting Firms With The Highest Pay & Happiest Employees

    Which consulting firm has the highest compensation for starting analysts? Which is better for career advancement? With salaries that can reach $100K for first-year analysts or even interns, competition for a spot at the top firms can be fierce, and the interviews notoriously grueling.

  • NRF Keynote: Target’s Brian Cornell Talks Supply Chain, Economic Headwinds and Holiday 2021

    Investing billions in stores, upping wages, digital and other areas before the pandemic and its multicategory offering helped Target flourish through the global health crisis.

  • China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual crude steel production fell for the first time in six years in 2021, retreating from record levels it logged in 2020 as the country steps up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector. The world's biggest steel producer produced 1.03 billion tonnes of crude steel last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slipping 3% from the 1.065 billion tonnes output in 2020. Beijing had urged the industry since the beginning of 2021 to keep full-year steel production at no more than the previous year's levels to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as the country vowed to reach its carbon peak by 2030.

  • You may wait longer for your latte: Some Starbucks stores cut hours with staff shortages

    Starbucks warned customers that their next visit “may look different” as more workers call in sick with COVID-19.

  • California judge says Google's non-disclosure agreements violate state law

    A judge has ruled Google's non-disclosure agreements violate California labor law, potentially letting former workers talk about their experiences.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Continue Positive Push This Weekend

    Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) each continued higher on Saturday. Of course, Bitcoin saw its worst start to the year since its inception, making this rebound week an important one for traders to watch. Cardano continues to gain ground, following this week's news that the Cardano Forest, a project run by the Cardano Foundation, hit a major milestone of planting 1 million trees.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.

  • This Popular Restaurant Chain Was Ordered to Pay Millions To a Customer After Causing Him "Permanent and Serious Physical Injury"

    While extremely rare, eating at a restaurant chain can lead to serious injury (and sometimes even death.) Such was the unfortunate case of one customer dining at a Cracker Barrel in 2014. Now, the chain has been ordered to pay the man millions in damages for the "permanent and serious injury" he suffered thanks to a bizarre water jug mixup.William Cronnon was eating at a local Cracker Barrel restaurant in Marion County, Tenn., in April of 2014, when he was served cleaning sanitizer in place of w