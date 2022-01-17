Report Scope: This report will cover fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).

Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.



The fuel cell market is segmented based on -

a) type of fuel cell,

b) application and

c) end-use segment.



Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major contributors to the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), auxiliary power units (APU) and emergency power supply.



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region

- Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell, General Electric Co., Sumitomo Corp., and Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.



Summary:

The global fuel cell market in residential, commercial, and military applications had estimated value of $REDACTED billion in 2021, increasing from $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021-2026 under an optimistic scenario.



This will result in a $REDACTED billion global market in 2026.



The key contributor to growth is the REDACTED segment in applications, a technology that evolved from the cogeneration process.That anticipated $REDACTED billion market segment represents REDACTED % of the entire market in 2020.



CHP systems use heat that is generated during power generation, thereby minimizing the overall loss in fuel-to-energy conversion. These systems are available in a wide range of power capability and sizes, making them popular for residential and commercial applications.

