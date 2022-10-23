U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,203.87
    +25.34 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

FUEL COSTS TOP THE LIST OF TRUCKING INDUSTRY ISSUES

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, released its 18th annual Top Industry Issues report, identifying the leading industry concerns including fuel prices, the driver shortage, truck parking, driver compensation, the economy and for the first time, speed limiters.

"ATRI's list is a true reflection of what it was like to be a trucker this year," said ATA Chairman Harold A. Sumerford Jr.  "High fuel prices and finding drivers were two of our industry's biggest challenges – challenges made more difficult by the economy and the continued lack of truck parking.  Thankfully, ATRI doesn't just tell us what the issues are, it provides a number of possible solutions that decision makers can use to address them."

In a year that saw record-high fuel costs, Fuel Prices were ranked as the top industry concern, replacing the Driver Shortage, which had been the number one issue for five years in a row.  This year, the Driver Shortage was the second-ranked issue, followed by the lack of available Truck Parking.  Rounding out the top five this year were Driver Compensation and the Economy.

With the release earlier this year of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Notice of Intent to enter into a speed limiter rulemaking in 2023, Speed Limiters ranked in the top ten this year for the first time, coming in ninth overall and fifth among commercial driver respondents.

Over 47 percent of the survey respondents were professional truck drivers and 39 percent were motor carrier executives.  Among driver respondents, Truck Parking, Fuel Prices and Driver Compensation were the top three concerns, while motor carriers ranked the Driver Shortage, Driver Retention and Fuel Prices as their top three concerns.

More than 4,200 trucking industry stakeholders participated in this year's survey, including motor carriers, truck drivers, industry suppliers, driver trainers, law enforcement, and others.

"This year's survey had the highest number of responses to date, showing how committed our industry is to identifying the most critical concerns and more importantly, figuring out how we collectively deal with each issue," said ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster.

The complete results of the annual survey were released as part of 2022 American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition. The full report can be found at ATRI's website here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-costs-top-the-list-of-trucking-industry-issues-301656675.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Southern California’s Notorious Container Ship Backup Ends

    The backup of container ships off Southern California’s coast that was at the heart of U.S. supply chain congestion during the Covid-19 pandemic has effectively disappeared.

  • Elon Musk's Starlink Files For Data Imagery, GPS Location Trademarks: Why This Expert Says They're 'Something To Pay Attention To'

    Satellite company Starlink has quietly filed new trademarks that could lead to new business ventures for parent company SpaceX. A trademark attorney shared insights with Benzinga on what the filings mean and what could be coming from the Elon Musk-led company. Why Starlink Trademarks Are Worth Watching: Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has been in the news in 2022 thanks to efforts by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Musk to provide the internet satellites to countries outside the U.S. Starlin

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS to Make Largest Increase Ever to 401(k) Contribution Limit

    Millions of Americans can save more in retirement accounts next year, after inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit

    The chief executive of Vale SA said on Friday the Brazilian iron ore miner is reconsidering a near-term spin-off of its base metals business and an eventual public listing. But rather than selling all or part of it, the company is now looking to separate and ring-fence the copper and nickel unit from the iron ore business as the two have different growth prospects, Eduardo Bartolomeo said at the FT Mining Summit. The idea is to eventually grow the base metals unit as big as Vale today, which has a market capitalisation of $66 billion, and take it to the public market, Bartolomeo said, without giving details on timing.

  • Why US tech controls on China could end up hurting American semiconductors

    When the U.S first banned the sale of certain tech products to Chinese tech firm Huawei three years ago, it crippled a once proud national champion and sent ripples across the U.S semiconductor industry.

  • Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook

    Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling down on oil during the pandemic, when energy prices fell to a two-decade low and European oil majors slashed spending and moved further to renewable projects. The rally comes as vindication for Chief Executive Darren Woods, who as oil prices fell in 2020 decided to "lean in" to oil investments.

  • Tesla Stock Could Rebound in 3 Months. Here’s What it Would Take.

    Tesla’s stock has been in a tailspin. But if the electric-vehicle maker is able to navigate a few bumpy months, it will be a signal that it’s headed in the right direction.

  • Let's Pin Down What's Next for Pinterest Ahead of Earnings

    Pinterest will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, after market close. Bottom-line strategy: It looks like bullish traders are shying away from PINS ahead of earnings.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been a challenging year for stock market investors, with the S&P 500 down more than 23% year to date. Free cash flow is an important metric because it shows how efficiently a company generates cash after paying for its operations and making any capital expenditures. For the first six months of 2022, Lowe's generated an impressive $5.3 billion in free cash flow.

  • Why Schlumberger Led Energy Stocks Higher Today

    Oil prices are on the rise again, but more than that, consumption of oil remains robust regardless of its price.

  • Consol ships first coking coal from newest mine

    Consol Energy Inc.'s newest mine has shipped its first train full of metallurgical coal. Itmann No. 5, in southern West Virginia, loaded and shipped that first coal via Norfolk Southern on Oct. 12, several weeks after the Canonsburg-based company commissioned the preparation plant at the $100 million mine. Itmann is an expansion for Consol (NYSE: CEIX) beyond its traditional production of coal for power plants, which is mined at its Bailey/Enlow Fork/Harvey mine complex underneath Greene and Washington counties.

  • An unprecedented boom makes Russia India’s seventh biggest trading partner

    India’s trade relations with Russia have deepened this year, largely due to the war in Ukraine.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Micron Bags Memory Chip Patent License Deal With Wi-LAN; Dismisses Pending Patent Litigation In US and China

    Quarterhill Inc (OTC: QTRHF) (OTC: QTRH) Wi-LAN Inc's subsidiaries, Innovative Memory Solutions Inc. (IMS), North Star Innovations Inc (NSI), and Cetus Technologies Inc have forged a license and settlement agreement with Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU). The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Micron has obtained a license to patents owned by IMS, NSI, and Cetus, which generally relate to semiconductor memory technologies. Also Read: Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving D

  • Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

    Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20%

  • Apple, Amazon, McDonald’s Headline Busy Earnings Week

    Nearly a third of the S&P 500 is set to report their quarterly results, including Exxon, General Motors and Boeing.

  • 1 Eye-Popping Figure EV investors Need to See

    Here are two figures that suggest electric vehicle growth could be ready for exponential growth -- and soon.

  • Verizon’s Profit Falls 23% as Price Increases Slow Growth

    Verizon Communications Inc. on Friday unveiled a new cost-cutting plan after higher corporate costs and rising interest rates ate into its third-quarter profit. The largest U.S. cellphone carrier in terms of subscribers reported a net gain of 8,000 phone connections under postpaid billing plans during the September quarter, a sign that recent rate increases had prompted many of its most reliable customers to leave the service. Verizon executives nevertheless said that the price increases for certain cellphone plans were paying off, noting that overall wireless service revenue grew over the third quarter.