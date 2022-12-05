U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.25
    -19.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    -148.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,963.25
    -47.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.30
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    +2.08 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    +0.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2800
    +1.0090 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,275.70
    +311.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.40
    +7.98 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.69
    +11.46 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Fuel Injection Systems Market to Garner $186.5 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for two-wheelers in countries like Brazil, India, and China is anticipated to present profitable prospects for fuel injection systems industry participants worldwide.

Newark, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fuel injection systems market was estimated at around USD 75.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 10.5% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 186.5 billion by 2030.

Electronically controlled fuel injection systems are used to atomize gasoline and inject it into an internal combustion engine's cylinders or intake airstream. To regulate the fuel flow into the combustion chamber, this system uses a sophisticated array of electronic parts and sensors and fuel injection pumps. As competition increases, it is anticipated that the market for fuel injection systems will expand more. The following are some of the main factors that could have a significant effect on the market for fuel injection systems and influence the outlook: Environmental concerns are becoming more widely known as support for stronger government regulation of carbon emissions increases. And, the expanding vehicle sector, which is expected to spur market growth for fuel injection systems as a result of improved lifestyles, is another significant element.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13079

Growth Factors

Due to increasing environmental concerns and restrictions governing carbon emissions, the global market for fuel injection systems has seen significant growth in recent years. Fuel injection systems are anticipated to experience substantial growth due to the growing population, improved lifestyles, and corresponding demand for passenger cars. Any vehicle engine needs fuel injection systems because they control and track how much fuel is injected into the cylinders as needed. Modern fuel injection systems not only control fuel flow but also offer extra features like multiple, pilot, post injections, and rate shaping (scheduling), which is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market's growth. Fuel injection system demand is expected to be strongly influenced by a number of factors, including dependability, the capacity to use alternative fuels, improved output, and increased efficiency. Gasoline injected engines are also considerably simpler to start up because they don't need a choke, and they also save money on fuel, which could help the global market expand. Global demand for diesel passenger automobiles has increased due to the development of diesel fuel injection systems. Alternative technological advancements supporting fuel injection systems in 150cc and smaller engines have made it possible to explore the untapped two-wheeler industry. The market is anticipated to increase as fuel injection systems continue to evolve.

The demand for automobile fuel injection has grown significantly on a global scale. The primary factor driving the market's growth is an uptick in vehicle manufacturing, which has led to an increase in demand for fuel efficiency. In addition, it is anticipated that the market will increase over the next few years as a result of the harsh pollution rules that are being implemented by governments across a number of locations worldwide. The market has grown more rapidly than expected over the assessment timeframe due to reasons such improved power output, increased fuel efficiency, and strict exhaust emission restrictions. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the rising demand for two-wheelers in countries like Brazil, India, and China will present lucrative opportunities for industry participants worldwide.

Segmental Overview

The market for fuel injection systems market is segmented into the vehicle type, and fuel type. According to the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The passenger automobile segment has seen the biggest growth as a result of the growing per capita income and the desire for personal transportation. The comfort of passenger cars is fueled by the rate of urbanization.

The gasoline segment is anticipated to hold major share in the fuel injection systems market by fuel type during the forecast period. It is well known in the automotive business that using gasoline has advantages. Compared to diesel engines, gasoline engines are more effective, cheaper, easier to refuel, lighter, have superior burning rates, have smoother acceleration, produce more power, and have fewer vibrations. Additionally, in recent years, middle-class buyers have become more interested in purchasing gasoline-powered vehicles due to their accessibility and cheaper maintenance costs.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13079

Regional Overview

The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the fuel injection systems market. The rising disposable income is primarily responsible for the regional market's expansion. In addition, it is anticipated that the rising purchasing power, particularly in nations like China and India, will fuel the expansion of the regional market over the period of forecasting.

Over the foreseeable future, it is projected that the North American automotive fuel injection market would expand at a rapid clip. The rising demand for vehicle fuel injectors for off-road applications is mostly to blame for the regional market's expansion. High demand for passenger automobiles in Mexico, which can be linked to improved spending capacity as a result of economic expansion, is anticipated to fuel North American automotive sales. Due to the presence of international automotive OEMs, European nations like Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain have also seen significant expansion in the market for fuel injection systems.

Report Scope

Base Year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Report Coverage     

Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Market Size(unit)

USD Billion

Fuel injection systems Market CAGR

10.5%

Segments Covered

By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type

List of the prominent players in the Global Fuel injection systems market:

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Keihien Corporation
• Denso Corporation
• Carter Fuel Systems, LLC
• Aptiv Plc
• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Ucal Fuel systems Ltd.
• Mikuni Corporation

The global Fuel injection systems market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger
• Commercial
• Heavy Trucks
• Buses
• Two-Wheelers

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline
• Diesel

By Region/Geography

• North America

o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico

• Europe

o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13079/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Grou

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production Unchan

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Chinese Stocks Surge in Hong Kong With Hints of Reopening

    Investors continue to buy on tiny signs that China is easing up on its zero-Covid stance, but newly relaxed rules have yet to be put to the test.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Eight Types Of Tax-Free Retirement Income

    Everyone wants a bigger retirement nest egg. Or you can give yourself more money to spend. Here are six ways to create tax-free retirement income.