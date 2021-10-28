Fuel for Life to Launch New 3-R Program in January 2022

The 12-week virtual program will help clients reframe, reform, and reclaim their health.

Stephanie Sudjian, Fuel for Life, CEO

Stephanie Sudjian, Fuel for Life, CEO

Stephanie Sudjian, Fuel for Life, CEO

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel for Life , a national telehealth-based integrative functional nutrition practice is excited to announce the launch of its first 3-R Program: Reframe, Reform, Reclaim on Jan. 3, 2022. This 12-week virtual program, led by functional medicine registered dietitians, will focus on the role nutrition, sleep, physical movement, stress management, and social connection have on client health and well-being. Throughout the 12 weeks, participants will receive both individual and community support to help guide them on a path to better health.

Under the three-step 3-R Program, participants will first (1) REFRAME their understanding and outlook on nutrition and how it impacts their whole being. Secondly, once motivations and impacts are understood, participants will receive guidance from various healthcare professionals including dietitians, mental health professionals, acupuncturists, and fitness professionals to (2) REFORM their health. During the last phase of the program, participants will focus on (3) RECLAIMING their health by integrating these changes into a new permanent lifestyle.

"The days of slapping a bandaid on a deep flesh wound are over. At Fuel for Life, we promote HEALTH care, not sick care," states Fuel for Life CEO, Stephanie Sudjian. "Our 3-R Program is a cutting-edge, community offering integrating the fundamental aspects for achieving true lifestyle change. If you're sick and tired of being sick and tired or need something other than another failed New Years' resolution, we are here to help."

The 12-Week Program Includes:

Six visits with a functional medicine dietitian to discuss individual health needs

Weekly group meeting with various health care professionals and guest speakers

Six 30-min cooking demonstrations

Access to a private community Facebook group with new content posted daily

Weekly workout led by certified personal trainers and instructors

Daily meditation session

Functional nutrition testing

An electronic recipe book

Lifetime access to all content and resources

A Fuel for Life travel mug

The program will run from Jan. 3, 2022, to March 25, 2022, at a cost of $1,000 per client. Registration is currently open at https://www.fuel4lifefm.com/3-r-program .

Story continues

About Fuel for Life

Fuel for Life is a telehealth-based functional nutrition counseling company of Registered Dietitians trained through the Institute of Functional Medicine and Integrative and Functional Nutrition Academy. Led by CEO and Registered Dietitian Stephanie Sudjian, Fuel for Life provides individualized, patient-centered medical nutrition therapy to clients of all ages in the privacy of their own homes. Learn more at Fuelforlifefm.com .

Press Contact:

Kristy Elisano

Chief Marketing Officer

215-668-3250

kelisano@wearesparks.com

Related Files

FuelforLife_logo.png

Related Images













Image 1: Stephanie Sudjian, Fuel for Life, CEO





Stephanie received a BS in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Pittsburgh and completed her Dietetic Internship through the University of Delaware.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



