Fuel Up to Play 60’s Hometown Grant Awarded to Berryessa Union School District

Dairy Council of California
·4 min read
Dairy Council of California
Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of CA's Mobile Dairy Classroom with Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers and Berryessa Union School District

Dairy Council of CA's Mobile Dairy Classroom with Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers and Berryessa Union School District
Dairy Council of CA's Mobile Dairy Classroom with Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers and Berryessa Union School District

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Dairy Council of California continued their rich histories of supporting local communities on October 27th by presenting Berryessa Union School District with a $10,000 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant.

This grant was awarded in the form of an oversized check to Berryessa Union School District after Dairy Council of California’s Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly at Majestic Way Elementary School, with over 500 students in attendance.

Dr. Roxane Fuentes, superintendent of the school district, stated, “On behalf of the Berryessa Union School District, I would like to thank our amazing partners, the 49ers and the Dairy Council of California, for supporting our important mission of promoting student health and wellness. Access to nutritional food is critical to the healthy development of young minds, and today we succeeded in making nutrition both fun and exciting for our students. We are honored to be a recipient of the Hometown Grant, which will help support vital health and fitness programming in our schools.”

The original Farm to School program, the Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly originated in Southern California in the 1930s and teaches students in a unique way where their food comes from — by bringing a working cow to schools. Mobile Dairy Classroom instructor Brandon Roberts said, “Our interactive assembly is offered at no cost to schools and is always a hit with students, many of whom have never seen a cow in person. It’s incredibly rewarding to teach children about where their food comes from.”

“49ers PREP, a direct program of the 49ers Foundation, along with the National Football League are committed to making today’s students the most active and healthy generation that it possibly can be,” said Tucker Baksa, 49ers PREP senior manager. “We are honored to support Bay Area schools through the Hometown Grant to build a foundation of lifelong nutrition education.”

While students and staff at Majestic Way Elementary were excited to celebrate Farm to School Month with the Mobile Dairy Classroom and the Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant presentation featuring 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam, the excitement continued as the whole school toasted with milk sponsored by Crystal Dairy.

“Collaboration is at the heart of what we do in support of elevating the health of children and families in California through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. It is rewarding to see prestigious organizations like the San Francisco 49ers and Crystal Dairy be so supportive of Bay Area communities through partnership,” said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO, Dairy Council of California. “The $10,000 grant can really make a difference to the health of children in Berryessa Union School District.”

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About the 49ers PREP Program

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, empowers Bay Area youth to lead healthy lifestyles by engaging in physical activity and nurturing the growth of student-athletes beyond the playing field. With grassroots efforts that include leadership and mentoring programs, digital and in-person free youth health and wellness programming 49ers PREP strives to increase fitness across all nine Bay Area counties and beyond. 49ers PREP, a direct program of the 49ers Foundation, has impacted more than 130,000 participants, with a particular focus on leveling the playing field for children from historically underserved communities. 49ers PREP’s principal objective is to promote a culture of teamwork by creating safe opportunities for children of all backgrounds to play, grow and have fun at no cost.

About Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grants

This fall, Fuel Up to Play 60 and the NFL are coming together for the ninth year behind the Hometown Grants program.

The NFL, through Fuel Up to Play 60, will provide $10,000 per NFL club market ($320,000 total) in grant money to help school districts/individual schools facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating changes. These grants are a great opportunity for NFL clubs and local dairy councils to collaborate and build stronger relationships while helping kids “Fuel Good” for their bodies, community and the planet.

Media Contacts:
San Francisco 49ers – Tucker Baksa, 49ers PREP Senior Manager
Email: tucker.baksa@49ers.com
Dairy Council of California – Alyssa McClelland, Partnerships and Programs, Program Director
Email: amcclelland@dairycouncilofca.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5d2487e-6a7d-47df-9a34-5cdb2e8f4311


