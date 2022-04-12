U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.43
    +0.83 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4570
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,128.52
    +436.02 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Fuel Retail Industry Commends Year-Round E15 Sales; Urges Administration to Address Additional Barriers

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truckstops, travel plazas and off-highway fuel retailers, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers commended the Biden Administration for permitting year-round sales of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol (E15). The industry cautioned, however, that ongoing impediments related to infrastructure compatibility could limit market penetration of higher blends of ethanol being sold in the United States.

NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)
NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)

The fuel retail industry advocated for year-round E15 sales to help lower fuel prices for consumers while enhancing the industry's fuel options and improving the carbon intensity of those fuels.

"We support removing unnecessary regulatory barriers to the sale of higher ethanol blends. E15 offers retailers an opportunity to diversify fuel options and improve gasoline's emissions characteristics while lowering costs for consumers and enhancing America's energy security," said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO, speaking on behalf of NATSO and SIGMA. "Fuel retailers will continue to face obstacles to investing in E15, primarily in the form of infrastructure compatibility concerns and associated liability exposure. While today's announcement is positive, until these obstacles are removed, they will impede the sale of higher ethanol blends."

Specifically, fuel retailers must grapple with a state-by-state patchwork of expensive infrastructure compatibility requirements. Fuel retailers also face liability concerns if consumers misfuel their vehicles, potentially voiding their manufacturer's vehicle warranty.

The industry looks forward to working with the Administration, lawmakers and all industry stakeholders to address these outstanding concerns.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: AMERICA'S LEADING FUEL MARKETERS represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman
Vice President, Public Affairs

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuel-retail-industry-commends-year-round-e15-sales-urges-administration-to-address-additional-barriers-301524392.html

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • This is what it looks like inside a giant space balloon for tourists

    Space Perspective has offered a look at the interior of its giant tourist space balloon — where tickets will cost $125,000 each.

  • Anker chargers and accessories are up to 44 percent off today at Amazon

    You can get power strips, power banks, cables and chargers at a discount.

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Oil: ‘We’re looking at structurally higher prices’ due to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says

    Vectis Energy Partners Principal Tamar Essner joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices rising over Russia-Ukraine and OPEC supply concerns, global oil and natural gas supply forecasts for the decade, and the difficulties in processing and exporting oil.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.