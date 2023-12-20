FuelCell Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$123.4m (down 5.4% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$107.6m (loss narrowed by 26% from FY 2022).

US$0.26 loss per share (improved from US$0.38 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

FuelCell Energy EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 6.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 28% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.4% growth forecast for the Electrical industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for FuelCell Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

