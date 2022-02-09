U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

FuelCell Energy to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 16, 2022

FuelCell Energy, Inc.
DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A sample of topics to be discussed include the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

Presenting from FuelCell Energy will be:

Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lisowski, EVP and Chief Operating Officer
Tony Leo, EVP and Chief Technology Officer
Michael Bishop, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Jones, Chief People Officer
Troy Michaud, Vice President, Global Market Strategy and Business Development

The presentations, including two question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer sessions, will be available on March 16, 2022 on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event and a recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

Registration for the event is available on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

www.fuelcellenergy.com

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.
ir@fce.com
203.205.2491
Source: FuelCell Energy


