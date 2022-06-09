FuelCell Energy Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted)

Revenues of $16.4 million compared to $14.0 million

Gross loss of $(7.3) million compared to $(4.8) million

Loss from operations of $(28.2) million compared to $(17.4) million

Backlog of $1.33 billion as of April 30, 2022, compared to $1.32 billion as April 30, 2021

DANBURY, Conn., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- today reported financial results and key business highlights for its second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

“We continue to execute on our Powerhouse business strategy, and we are very pleased with our progress over the past few months, including extending our Joint Development Agreement with ExxonMobil related to our carbon capture solution and growing our generation revenue after commencing commercial operations of the 7.4 MW LIPA Yaphank fuel cell project,” said Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO. “Additionally, we expect to further bolster our generation portfolio revenue with the addition of the 7.4 MW Groton Sub Base project to our generation portfolio which we expect to be placed in service this summer.”

“Following the achievement of a critical technical milestone associated with our differentiated carbon capture application under the Joint Development Agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company or EMTEC (formerly known as ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company), we entered into an extension of our collaborative development agreement enabling the two companies to continue working to advance fuel cell carbon capture and storage technology closer to commercialization,” continued Mr. Few. “Not only will we work to advance the technology for various carbon capture applications, but we are also conducting a joint market study to define application opportunities and commercialization strategies and identify partners for potential pilot/demonstration projects in our pursuit of carbon capture from a broad landscape of industrial applications. We continue to support ExxonMobil’s technology readiness review ahead of a potential deployment of the technology at an ExxonMobil facility. We are proud of the progress being made toward commercializing our unique carbon capture solution.”

Mr. Few added, “Beyond our work with EMTEC and other funded programs such as our recently announced carbon capture project with Canadian National Resources Limited and our U.S. Department of Energy solid oxide programs, we continue to invest in internal research and development activities with a focus on commercialization of our advanced technologies at an accelerated pace. Spending in this area has increased over 150% from the comparable prior year quarter, as we invest in our patented solid oxide platform. Our solid oxide development team is focused on both megawatt scale electrolysis and sub-megawatt power generation, and we are currently in the process of designing and building prototypes of our commercial offerings for each.”

“FuelCell Energy delivered increased revenue in the second fiscal quarter, compared to the comparable prior-year quarter, reflecting higher Service and Generation revenues. No modules were delivered to POSCO Energy’s subsidiary, Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (“Korea Fuel Cell”), in the second fiscal quarter. However, of the initial twelve module order which Korea Fuel Cell was required to make under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, we expect to deliver additional modules from that order in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and, pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement, we expect Korea Fuel Cell to place a non-cancelable order for eight additional modules by June 30, 2022. We continue to target delivery of all 20 modules by the end of fiscal year 2022,” said Mr. Few. “Additionally, we continue to invest in scaling our commercial organization in Korea in support of building a pipeline of opportunities in the Korean and broader Asian market.”

“Achieving commercial operation of our 7.4 MW fuel cell platform located on the U.S. Navy Sub Base located in Groton, CT will be a milestone for FuelCell Energy. When commissioning is complete, this project is expected to demonstrate our high quality and reliable clean energy solution to enable electrical resiliency with some of the country’s most critical infrastructure, while supporting the U.S. Navy’s decarbonization goals,” continued Mr. Few. “The project contains two fuel cell platforms, one of which has been fully commissioned and load tested. The second platform requires additional component work, and once complete we will resume the final stages of commissioning.”

Mr. Few concluded, “During the quarter, we hosted our 2022 Investor Day, our first as a Company, where we discussed the unique solutions we deliver, the market opportunities that we believe our technologies address, how we see our Company evolving over the next several years, and ultimately what it means for our stakeholders. We are in a dynamic period of transition at FuelCell Energy as we work to launch several new solutions in support of the accelerating energy transition. During our Investor Day, we highlighted the approximately $2 trillion in combined, cumulative total addressable market opportunities through 2030 which we believe may be served by our commercially available solutions and solutions that are actively under development by the Company. We also shared our aspiration to have a substantial impact on addressing climate change and deliver revenue of over $300 million by the end of fiscal year 2025 and revenue of over $1 billion by the end of fiscal year 2030. In order to reach these goals, we are, among other things, investing in commercializing our technologies and adding to our capabilities, both in terms of manufacturing capacity and talent.”

Consolidated Financial Metrics

In this press release, FuelCell Energy refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being used and disclosed by other companies. FuelCell Energy believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to gaining an understanding of its operating results and the ongoing performance of its business. A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and any other non-GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this press release.

Three Months Ended April 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Total revenues $ 16,384 $ 13,953 $ 2,431 Gross loss (7,310 ) (4,756 ) (2,554 ) Loss from operations (28,217 ) (17,390 ) (10,827 ) Net Loss (30,126 ) (18,917 ) (11,209 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (31,017 ) (19,717 ) (11,300 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) EBITDA (22,885 ) (12,582 ) (10,303 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (21,189 ) $ (11,329 ) $ (9,860 )

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results

Note: All comparisons between periods are between the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and the second quarter of fiscal 2021, unless otherwise specified.

Second quarter revenue of $16.4 million represents an increase of 17% from the comparable prior-year quarter.

Service agreements revenues increased 300% to $2.6 million from $0.7 million. The increase in revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is primarily due to the fact that there was a refurbished module exchange and non-routine maintenance activities during the quarter.





Generation revenues increased 46% to $9.1 million from $6.2 million, primarily due to the completion of the Long Island Power Authority (“LIPA”) Yaphank project during the three months ended January 31, 2022 and the higher operating output of the generation fleet portfolio as a result of module replacements during the last six months of fiscal year 2021.





Advanced Technologies contract revenues decreased 34% to $4.7 million from $7.1 million. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Advanced Technologies contract revenues recognized under the Joint Development Agreement with EMTEC were approximately $3.2 million lower during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, offset by an increase in revenue recognized under government contracts and other contracts of $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.



Gross loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $(7.3) million, compared to a gross loss of $(4.8) million in the comparable prior-year quarter. The increase in gross loss was driven by higher manufacturing variances, $4.8 million of non-recoverable costs related to construction of the Toyota project, and lower Advanced Technologies margin, partially offset by reduced generation gross loss (excluding the impact of non-recoverable costs related to construction of the Toyota project) and reduced service gross loss.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $20.9 million from $12.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Administrative and selling expenses increased due to higher sales, marketing and consulting costs, as the Company is investing in rebranding and accelerating its sales and commercialization efforts including increasing the size of its sales and marketing teams, which resulted in an increase in compensation expenses from an increase in headcount. Research and development expenses of $7.7 million during the quarter, up from $3.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, reflect increased spending on the Company’s hydrogen commercialization initiatives, namely the ongoing commercial development efforts related to our solid oxide platform.

Net loss was $(30.1) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net loss of $(18.9) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 driven by a higher gross loss and higher operating expenses. Additionally, interest expense was higher in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(21.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(11.3) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Please see the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, in the appendix at the end of this release.

The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(0.08), compared to $(0.06) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The higher net loss per common share is primarily due to the higher net loss attributable to common stockholders, partially offset by the higher number of weighted average shares outstanding due to share issuances since April 30, 2021.

Cash, Restricted Cash and Financing Update

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $489.6 million as of April 30, 2022 compared to $460.2 million as of October 31, 2021.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $467.8 million compared to $432.2 million as of October 31, 2021.

Restricted cash and cash equivalents were $21.8 million, of which $5.3 million was classified as current and $16.5 million was classified as non-current, compared to $28.0 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2021, of which $11.3 million was classified as current and $16.7 million was classified as non-current.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company sold approximately 19.9 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market offering program, resulting in total gross proceeds of $120.8 million and net proceeds to the Company of approximately $118.3 million.

Operations and Commercialization Update

During the quarter, the Company continued to make progress on projects for which we have executed power and/or hydrogen purchase agreements, with updates regarding certain current projects provided below.

Groton Sub Base. The commissioning process has been completed on one of the two platforms installed onsite. The second platform requires additional component work, and once complete, we will resume the final stages of commissioning and expect the project to be commercially operational this summer. The project, when commercially operational, will be added to our generation portfolio. Incorporation of the platform into a microgrid is expected to demonstrate the capacity of FuelCell Energy’s platforms to increase grid stability and resilience while supporting the U.S. military’s efforts to fortify base energy supply and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to clean, reliable power with microgrid capabilities.

Toyota -- Port of Long Beach, CA. This 2.3 MW trigeneration platform will produce electricity, hydrogen and water. Fuel cell platform equipment has been built and delivered to the site, and civil construction work has significantly advanced. We are nearing the completion of the construction phase of the project, with the remaining construction activity anticipated to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023. As a result, while we have made substantial progress, we do anticipate that commercial operations will be delayed beyond June 30, 2022, and an extension to our Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement (“HPPA”) will be required from Toyota who may or may not grant such extension in its sole discretion.

Derby, CT. On-site civil construction of this 14.0 MW project continues to advance, the Company has largely completed the foundational construction, and balance of plant components have been delivered and installed on site. This utility scale fuel cell platform will contain five SureSource 3000 fuel cell systems that will be installed on engineered platforms alongside the Housatonic River. To date, the Company has invested approximately $18.3 million into the project, with the majority of site work complete and the electrical and mechanical balance of plant installed. The Company continues work with the utility customer, United Illuminating, on the interconnection process, the timing of which will drive the continued development of the site, including the delivery of the 10 fuel cell modules required to complete the project.

Manufacturing Output, Capacity and Expansion. For the three months ended April 30, 2022, we operated at an annualized production rate of approximately 40.8 MW, which is an increase from the annualized production rate of 32 MW for the three months ended April 30, 2021. We are working to increase our production rate during fiscal year 2022 and are targeting achieving a rate capable of producing 45 to 50 MW on an annualized basis during fiscal year 2022.

At this time, the maximum annualized capacity (module manufacturing, final assembly, testing and conditioning) is 100 MW per year under the Torrington facility’s current configuration when being fully utilized. The Torrington facility is sized to accommodate the eventual annualized production capacity of up to 200 MW per year with additional capital investment in machinery, equipment, tooling, and inventory. We expect to make investments in fiscal year 2022 in our factories for molten carbonate and solid oxide production capacity expansion; the addition of test facilities for new products and components; the expansion of our laboratories; and upgrades to and expansion of our business systems.

Commercialization Update.

The Company continues to advance its solid oxide platform research, including the anticipated delivery in fiscal 2022 of a high-efficiency electrolysis platform to Idaho National Laboratories for demonstration. This project, done in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy, is intended to demonstrate that the Company’s platform can operate at higher electrical efficiency than currently available electrolysis technologies through the inclusion of an external heat source. To further accelerate the commercialization activity for the solid oxide platform, the Company recently commenced the design and construction of two advanced prototypes: (i) a 250 kW power generation platform, and (ii) a 1 MW high-efficiency electrolysis platform.

Backlog

As of April 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Product $ 60,247 $ - $ 60,247 Service 121,287 141,427 (20,140 ) Generation 1,109,293 1,115,573 (6,280 ) License - 22,182 (22,182 ) Advanced Technologies 35,393 44,972 (9,579 ) Total Backlog $ 1,326,220 $ 1,324,154 $ 2,066

Backlog increased by approximately 0.2% to $1.33 billion as of April 30, 2022, compared to $1.32 billion as of April 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the addition of product sales backlog, partially offset by a reduction in Service and Advanced Technologies backlog, and reflecting the continued execution of backlog and adjustments to generation backlog. Specifically, changes to backlog reflect: (i) the addition of product sales backlog from the module order received from KFC and (ii) module exchanges in our Generation portfolio that are expected to contribute to higher future output and revenues. Advance Technologies backlog reflects new contracts from the U.S. Department of Energy, partially offset by work performed under our Joint Development Agreement with EMTEC. Note that approximately $22.2 million of backlog which was previously classified as “Service and license” backlog was reclassified to "Product” backlog as a result of the settlement agreement with POSCO Energy and KFC. This amount represents the value of the performance guarantee associated with KFC’s module order.

Only projects for which we have an executed power purchase agreement (“PPA”) or an executed HPPA are included in generation backlog, which represents future revenue under long-term agreements. Together, the service and generation portion of backlog had a weighted average term of approximately 18 years, with weighting based on the dollar amount of backlog and utility service contracts of up to 20 years in duration at inception.

Backlog represents definitive agreements executed by the Company and our customers. Projects sold to customers (and not retained by the Company) are included in product sales and service backlog and the related generation backlog is removed upon the sale.

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

April 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 467,774 $ 432,213 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – short-term 5,301 11,268 Accounts receivable, net 15,466 14,730 Unbilled receivables 10,205 8,924 Inventories 82,878 67,074 Other current assets 13,602 9,177 Total current assets 595,226 543,386 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – long-term 16,477 16,731 Project assets, net 239,864 223,277 Inventories – long-term 4,586 4,586 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,767 39,416 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,658 8,109 Goodwill 4,075 4,075 Intangible assets, net 18,021 18,670 Other assets 15,542 16,998 Total assets (1) $ 946,216 $ 875,248 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,919 $ 10,085 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 946 1,032 Accounts payable 19,524 19,267 Accrued liabilities 24,011 16,099 Deferred revenue 25,902 6,287 Total current liabilities 80,302 52,770 Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits 18,277 30,427 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,709 8,093 Long-term debt and other liabilities 79,524 78,633 Total liabilities (1) 185,812 169,923 Redeemable Series B preferred stock (liquidation preference of $64,020 as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021) 59,857 59,857 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,030 3,030 Total equity: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 500,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively; 386,608,869 and 366,618,693 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively 39 37 Additional paid-in capital 2,028,206 1,908,471 Accumulated deficit (1,336,092 ) (1,265,251 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,059 ) (819 ) Treasury stock, Common, at cost (99,664 and 73,430 shares as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively) (718 ) (586 ) Deferred compensation 718 586 Total stockholder’s equity 691,094 642,438 Noncontrolling interest 6,423 - Total equity 697,517 642,438 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 946,216 $ 875,248



FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product $ - $ - Service 2,639 660 Generation 9,050 6,185 Advanced Technologies 4,695 7,108 Total revenues 16,384 13,953

Costs of revenues: Product 3,033 1,921 Service 3,033 2,867 Generation 14,120 9,422 Advanced Technologies 3,508 4,499 Total costs of revenues 23,694 18,709

Gross loss (7,310 ) (4,756 )

Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 13,234 9,670 Research and development expenses 7,673 2,964 Total costs and expenses 20,907 12,634

Loss from operations (28,217 ) (17,390 )

Interest expense (1,707 ) (1,563 ) Other (expense) income, net (202 ) 32

Loss before benefit for income taxes (30,126 ) (18,921 ) Benefit for income taxes - 4

Net loss (30,126 ) (18,917 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 91 - Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc. (30,217 ) (18,917 ) Series B preferred stock dividends (800 ) (800 )

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,017 ) $ (19,717 )

Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 372,615,824 322,500,592

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product $ 18,000 $ - Service 4,806 5,573 Generation 16,546 11,076 Advanced Technologies 8,827 12,181 Total revenues 48,179 28,830

Costs of revenues: Product 21,240 4,287 Service 5,405 7,966 Generation 24,842 16,537 Advanced Technologies 6,897 8,414 Total costs of revenues 58,384 37,204

Gross loss (10,205 ) (8,374 )

Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 50,199 18,602 Research and development expenses 12,657 4,787 Total costs and expenses 62,856 23,389

Loss from operations (73,061 ) (31,763 )

Interest expense (3,135 ) (4,108 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (11,156 ) Loss on extinguishment of Series 1 preferred share obligation - (934 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability - (15,974 ) Other expense, net (50 ) (946 )

Loss before benefit for income taxes (76,246 ) (64,881 ) Benefit for income taxes - 4

Net loss (76,246 ) (64,877 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,405 ) - Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc. (70,841 ) (64,877 ) Series B preferred stock dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 )

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (72,441 ) $ (66,477 )

Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 369,626,543 317,219,129

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Management also uses non-GAAP measures to analyze and make operating decisions on the business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA are alternate, non-GAAP measures of operations and operating performance by the Company.

These supplemental non-GAAP measures are provided to assist readers in determining operating performance. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing performance and highlighting trends on an overall basis. Management also believes these measures are used by companies in the fuel cell sector and by securities analysts and investors when comparing the results of the Company with those of other companies. EBITDA differs from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss attributable to the Company, primarily because it does not include finance expense, income taxes and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and project assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and other unusual items such as the non-recurring legal expense related to the settlement of the POSCO Energy legal proceedings recorded during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which are considered either non-cash or non-recurring.

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these measures. The measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles these figures to the GAAP financial statement measure Net loss.

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $(30,126 ) $(18,917 ) $(76,246 ) $(64,877 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 5,332 4,808 11,103 10,412 Benefit for income taxes - (4 ) - (4 ) Other (income)/expense, net (2) 202 (32 ) 50 946 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 11,156 Loss on extinguishment of Series 1 preferred share obligation - - - 934 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability - - - 15,974 Interest expense 1,707 1,563 3,135 4,108 EBITDA $(22,885 ) $(12,582 ) $(61,958 ) $(21,351 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,696 1,253 3,165 2,670 Legal fees incurred for a legal settlement(3) - - 24,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $(21,189 ) $(11,329 ) $(34,793 ) $(18,681 )

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization on our Generation portfolio of $4.1 million and $7.7 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, respectively, and $3.6 million and $8.0 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, respectively.

(2) Other (income)/expense, net includes gains and losses from transactions denominated in foreign currencies, changes in fair value of derivatives, and other items incurred periodically, which are not the result of the Company’s normal business operations.

(3) The Company recorded legal fees of $24 million related to a legal settlement during the six months ended April 30, 2022, which was recorded as an administrative and selling expense.



