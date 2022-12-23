U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.22
    +0.73 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3720
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.29
    -6.49 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    +0.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,194.25
    -313.62 (-1.18%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Fueled by growth and expansion, SM supports MSME communities

·3 min read

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM is looking forward to working with communities especially during tough times to sustain and support growth and recovery.

(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)

As SM pursues expansion and growth, it contributes to increasing economic activity and growing business resilience that support hundreds of thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These MSMEs make up 99.5% total business enterprises in the Philippines and generate over 5.3 million jobs or 62.7% of the country's total employment.

"As we expand, we are mindful about how this brings meaningful support to communities," SM Investments Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

SM acts as a marketplace to over 90,000 MSMEs partners, playing the big brother role and helping them navigate mainstream retailing. SM's retail stores serve as platforms to offer their products, master their entrepreneurial skills and grow their businesses. SM also provides holistic support through marketing advice, financial access as well as promotion and advertising.

During the pandemic, SM waived rental fees to support the business continuity of MSME partners. SM Supermalls' Start-Up Market program in high-traffic malls also helps budding online entrepreneurs to put up kiosks in SM malls without the burden of costly rental fees and construction costs.

Through the Farmers' Produce Markets, a joint project of SM Supermalls, the Department of Agriculture and Resto PH, an association of restaurants in the Philippines, SM helped bring local farmers closer to SM customers and allowed restaurateurs to access fresh vegetables especially during the pandemic disruptions to the supply chain that left farmers and local food establishments with very limited options where to sell their products.

Through BDO Network Bank, SM provided MSMEs and the beneficiaries of Overseas Filipinos with businesses key access to funds. The MSME Kabuhayan Loan is designed to assist small business owners in need of extra funding to increase their inventory of stocks, purchase business equipment and assets, or pursue expansion plans.

With the pandemic displacing the livelihood of many Filipinos, a number of them have become social entrepreneurs selling products online. 2GO Express, which is part of SM's logistics business, provided them crucial support through solutions that connected sellers and buyers through pickup and delivery services across the Philippines. The company also partnered with FedEx Express, allowing Filipinos to ship their products to various international locations.

Through Airspeed, its other logistics company, SM provided affordable and dependable pick-up and delivery service—a vital support component for the MSME sector. PinaSpeed offered online pick-up and delivery service to micro-businesses in NCR, Rizal, and Cavite and soon in other areas at very reasonable rates.

Despite economic and geopolitical headwinds, SM is keen on pursuing growth and expansion in 2023 to provide vital support to the economy that will reach more communities.

SM has been increasing its focus on provincial areas where local economies are growing faster Over 80 percent of SM's new retail stores are in provincial areas where a good chunk of growing overseas remittances flow into.

"We will continue to invest in growth as we are still seeing more communities that need access to various goods and services," Mr. DyBuncio said.

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022

    The online retail king's shares have been cut in half, but they're poised to rebound in 2023.

  • 6 Big Changes to Retirement Policy that Will Soon Become Law

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by the Senate as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks would be assets to any portfolio, but one is currently a better value.

  • Nuclear Power Is About to Get a $1 Trillion Boost

    The Oregon Group's "The Start of the Uranium Bull Market and the Coming of the Second Atomic Age" can be read in its entirety here.

  • Germany Revives Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseEurope’s larges

  • A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor

    “Payment must be made in cash or legal tender,” noted the Labor Department after penalizing the offending Chick-fil-A.