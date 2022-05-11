U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.60
    +17.55 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,374.34
    +213.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,672.47
    -65.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.85
    +11.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.86
    +5.10 (+5.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.10
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.36 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    -0.0040 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2300
    -0.2000 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,294.07
    +111.55 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    716.81
    -9.88 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.03
    +92.81 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Fueled by the remote work revolution, Deel more than doubles valuation to $12B with new raise

Mary Ann Azevedo
·1 min read

Remote hiring company Deel has raised $50 million at a $12 billion valuation, according to an Axios report.

Axios’ Dan Primack broke the news this morning, citing anonymous sources. He wrote that “new investors include Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, while existing company backers include Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital and Y Combinator.”

To say that Deel has experienced rapid growth is an understatement. The company recently made headlines when CEO and co-founder Alex Bouaziz shared that Deel had crossed the $100 million ARR threshold. He also shared in December 2021 that Deel had scaled to $50 million in ARR, indicating that the company had started the year with around $4 million worth of ARR.

The raise means that Deel has more than doubled its valuation since its $425 million raise in October, when it was deemed to be worth $5.5 billion.

Deel is an example of a company that was in the right place at the right time, aided by what appears to be strong execution. The company claims to allow businesses to hire in less than 5 minutes employees and contractors without needing a local entity. It also says that it gives companies the ability to pay teams in more than 150 currencies with “just a click.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic fueling remote work globally, Deel has seen a surge in demand.

From April to October 2021 alone, Deel said it saw its global customer base jump from 1,800 to over 4,500. Customers at that time included Coinbase, Dropbox and Shopify, among others.

TechCrunch has reached out to Deel for comment.

About that Deel ARR number

Recommended Stories

  • Match Group sues Google over 'monopoly power' in Android app payments

    The parent company of dating apps Tinder, Match and OkCupid is suing Google, alleging that the company exerts too much control over payments through its Google Play app marketplace. Ten years ago, Match Group was Google’s partner. Google lured app developers to its platform with assurances that we could offer users a choice over how to pay for the services they want.

  • Match to seek temporary restraining order against Google

    Match Group Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to ask a federal judge in California to issue a temporary restraining order against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to prevent the company from throwing Match off of its Google Play app store on June 1. The filing comes a day after Match sued the search giant for allegedly breaking antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store. "As you know, they threatened to do this if we do not use Google Play Billing (GPB) exclusively," Jared Sine, Match's chief

  • Menstruation app data in spotlight after leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    The potential end of nationwide legal abortion in the U.S. is revealing gaping questions of who owns intimate, personal health data — spurring calls for better privacy legislation.

  • Match sues Google after being refused the same app-store treatment as Spotify

    Match Group Inc. sued Google on Monday, alleging the search giant broke antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store, the latest salvo in a global brawl involving the mobile-app industry.

  • Match Group Isn't Dating Google Anymore

    Dating operator Match Group has had it with Google. The company said it's suing the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet for anti-competitive behavior over new rules requiring it to use Google's billing system in order to remain available in the Google Play app store. "Ten years ago, Match Group was Google's partner," the company wrote in its 91-page lawsuit.

  • Polygon among $9.3M investment in Paper to help onboard NFT buyers via email

    As more individuals join the NFT market, a common complaint exists around the accessibility and user experience for non-crypto natives. Just a couple of months after launching, Paper closed a $7.3 million seed round after a $2 million angel investment, for a total of $9.3 million in fresh capital, Sun said. The round was co-led by Electric Capital and Initialized Capital with participation from Polygon, FalconX, Long Journey Ventures, ThirdWeb, Night Capital and the founders of Plaid, Twitch, Fractal, MagicEden, Eventbrite, Tagomi and Bison Trails.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Its First Covid Vaccine Quarter Misses Projections?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after its first full quarter of Covid vaccine sales missed estimates? Is NVAX stock a sell now?

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • UST Stablecoin Veers Wildly From Dollar Peg. Here's the Latest

    By tapping into its bitcoin reserves, UST’s salvation may have exacerbated a bitcoin sell-off that brought BTC to its lowest price since July 2021.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Buy DVD Kiosk Company Redbox

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it has reached a deal to buy the DVD rental kiosk operator Redbox Entertainment Inc., combining two legacy entertainment companies seeking to compete in the streaming era. The deal, which would issue 4.6 million shares of Chicken Soup to Redbox, is valued at $36.4 million, according to a Chicken Soup spokeswoman. Chicken Soup will also assume about $321 million of Redbox’s outstanding debt.

  • Terra’s Stablecoin Structure Unravels on a Wild Day LUNA's Collapse May Consign UST to Long List of Failed Algo Stablecoins

    LUNA's Collapse May Consign UST to Long List of Failed Algo Stablecoins

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest makes first bet on General Motors after criticizing automaker

    Famed stock picker Cathie Wood has had a sudden change of heart on General Motors as it revs up its electric-vehicle efforts.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic: 'Don't think that the Fed overdid' monetary stimulus

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that the central bank did not overdo its money printing during the depths of the pandemic, expressing confidence that the Fed can get high inflation under control.

  • European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained slightly on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapD

  • Oil prices rebound strongly as falling China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, but also took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • Lisa Cook Wins Senate Confirmation to Federal Reserve

    The economist and professor of international relations at Michigan State becomes the first Black woman to serve on the central bank’s board.

  • AAP Touts American Water Works, Digital Realty Trust

    American Water Works is the largest publicly-traded water utility, and Digital Realty is a data-center REIT.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings As Ford Dumps 8 Million RIVN Shares?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?