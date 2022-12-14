Fueling Innovation For Business Growth in 2023 Insights from Kennected

Indianapolis, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

The world of digital marketing is rapidly changing, and many companies are looking for new ways to innovate and stay competitive.

Some of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world, like Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Kevin O’Leary, are looking for fresh ways to drive success in their portfolios. The trend to rethink business growth is the catalyst for solopreneurs and small businesses to switch up how they curate prospective leads and sustain financial growth.

Growth as a Service by Kennected

The Indianapolis based tech company Kennected is leading the charge in innovating fresh approaches to maneuvering algorithms, social selling, and lead generation.

Kennected aims to reshape how entrepreneurs harness various tools to facilitate massive growth.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a software licensing model which began its meteoric rise in the 1960s. Understanding that there is a profound need to adapt and change, the SaaS model is predicted to evolve over the next decade.

The founder of Kennected, Devin Johnson, sees an opportunity to create an impact under a new tech umbrella that is uniquely their own.

This Midwest-based tech powerhouse is reframing its approach to business lead generation from the standard SaaS business model to a Growth-as-a-Service (Ga²S) company. The concept of Ga²S radically changes the blueprint in the tech world by simplifying growth opportunities for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and businesses.

Growth is the key component in building a sustainable business, and Kennected is forging the way to fuel businesses with opportunities with an easy-to-use UX.

Driven by results, Ga²S will efficiently impact the bottom line. More specifically, Ga²S will house products and develop innovative tools that ensure growth by removing the middleman and providing structure for business planning.

With the immense financial pressure 2022 has created for many businesses, Ga²S looks to create products that are inflation-proof and combat volatility. This looks like software that enables talent acquisition, lead generation, and accessible document preparation, just to name a few.

The Kennected team is committed to rolling out high-quality software that is easy to use and will hit projected milestones. Migrating from the standard “SaaS” company to “Ga²S” is a calculated deviation from the norm. Kennected's growth is only further validated by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Offering Kennected $4.25 million in Tax Credits For Job Creation Goals.

The Ga²S concept embraces a personalized approach to business expansion, offering result-driven optimization and increased revenue.

“The most important concept to understand as an entrepreneur is that you always have to think outside the box,” stated founder Devin Johnson. “Even with our unprecedented success, it is important to keep innovating and keep the client at the heart of our mission.”

Twenty percent of new businesses failed within the past year due to a lack of understanding of their market and competitors and the inability to adapt to the environment they are entering. Johnson explained, “Business model innovation supports a company's financial viability by developing new and unique concepts that adapt to fluctuations.”

Growth-as-a-Service will enable all business models, from solopreneurs to large corporations.

The proof is quantified in the over 17,000 clients they have assisted in streamlining networking efforts and achieving revenue goals.

The Ga²S model provides unparalleled benefits to its customers, such as streamlining pipeline tools, being simple to use, and delivering exponential results. Ga²S offers greater transparency in decision-making across the board without the need for "red tape" or "jumping through hoops."

Simplicity coupled with results is the key to the Ga²S business model.

The decision to shift from a SaaS company to a Ga²S company is a bold move for Kennected that will have a lasting impact on the world of digital marketing.

Ga²S provides entrepreneurs and businesses with an array of tools to increase their potential and ensure that their decisions are based on the needs of their clients. See how Kennected helped two people find love on the #1 business networking site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sL5q8rgM4cg

