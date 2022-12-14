U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.20
    +18.55 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,305.60
    +196.96 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,291.53
    +34.72 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.53
    +7.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    +2.26 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0070 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0049 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0580
    -0.4010 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,112.81
    +403.01 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.35
    +6.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Fueling Innovation For Business Growth in 2023 Insights from Kennected

Kennected
·4 min read

Indianapolis, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

The world of digital marketing is rapidly changing, and many companies are looking for new ways to innovate and stay competitive.

Some of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world, like Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Kevin O’Leary, are looking for fresh ways to drive success in their portfolios. The trend to rethink business growth is the catalyst for solopreneurs and small businesses to switch up how they curate prospective leads and sustain financial growth.

Growth as a Service by Kennected
Growth as a Service by Kennected

The Indianapolis based tech company Kennected is leading the charge in innovating fresh approaches to maneuvering algorithms, social selling, and lead generation.

Kennected aims to reshape how entrepreneurs harness various tools to facilitate massive growth.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a software licensing model which began its meteoric rise in the 1960s. Understanding that there is a profound need to adapt and change, the SaaS model is predicted to evolve over the next decade.

The founder of Kennected, Devin Johnson, sees an opportunity to create an impact under a new tech umbrella that is uniquely their own.

This Midwest-based tech powerhouse is reframing its approach to business lead generation from the standard SaaS business model to a Growth-as-a-Service (Ga²S) company. The concept of Ga²S radically changes the blueprint in the tech world by simplifying growth opportunities for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and businesses.

Growth is the key component in building a sustainable business, and Kennected is forging the way to fuel businesses with opportunities with an easy-to-use UX.

Driven by results, Ga²S will efficiently impact the bottom line. More specifically, Ga²S will house products and develop innovative tools that ensure growth by removing the middleman and providing structure for business planning.

With the immense financial pressure 2022 has created for many businesses, Ga²S looks to create products that are inflation-proof and combat volatility. This looks like software that enables talent acquisition, lead generation, and accessible document preparation, just to name a few.

The Kennected team is committed to rolling out high-quality software that is easy to use and will hit projected milestones. Migrating from the standard “SaaS” company to “Ga²S” is a calculated deviation from the norm. Kennected's growth is only further validated by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Offering Kennected $4.25 million in Tax Credits For Job Creation Goals.

The Ga²S concept embraces a personalized approach to business expansion, offering result-driven optimization and increased revenue.

“The most important concept to understand as an entrepreneur is that you always have to think outside the box,” stated founder Devin Johnson. “Even with our unprecedented success, it is important to keep innovating and keep the client at the heart of our mission.”

Twenty percent of new businesses failed within the past year due to a lack of understanding of their market and competitors and the inability to adapt to the environment they are entering. Johnson explained, “Business model innovation supports a company's financial viability by developing new and unique concepts that adapt to fluctuations.”

Growth-as-a-Service will enable all business models, from solopreneurs to large corporations.

The proof is quantified in the over 17,000 clients they have assisted in streamlining networking efforts and achieving revenue goals.

The Ga²S model provides unparalleled benefits to its customers, such as streamlining pipeline tools, being simple to use, and delivering exponential results. Ga²S offers greater transparency in decision-making across the board without the need for "red tape" or "jumping through hoops."

Simplicity coupled with results is the key to the Ga²S business model.

The decision to shift from a SaaS company to a Ga²S company is a bold move for Kennected that will have a lasting impact on the world of digital marketing.

Ga²S provides entrepreneurs and businesses with an array of tools to increase their potential and ensure that their decisions are based on the needs of their clients. See how Kennected helped two people find love on the #1 business networking site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sL5q8rgM4cg

For more information contact: Conner Tighe, Brand Journalist, conner.tighe@kennected.io

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected
Stephen Twomey
(317) 623-4343
201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

CONTACT: Stephen Twomey


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • Coinbase’s Prime Broker Platform Receives Industry Attestation Reports

    The reports look at internal controls over financial reporting, as well as controls based on trust principles.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • U.S. bank BNY Mellon awards stocks to 90% of employees

    BNY Mellon said on Wednesday it would award 10 company shares each to its rank-and-file employees, as the U.S. bank seeks to include all workers in its commercial success. The shares, which closed at about $46 on Tuesday, will be put into Fidelity stock plan accounts for about 90% of staff, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince wrote in a memo. BNY Mellon's stock grants are the latest in a series of perks it has introduced, including a new policy starting in January that gives all parents 16 weeks of paid leave.

  • Macy's Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

    In the holiday season, the retailer is looking good, especially among its peers

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Keyera Announces December 2022 Dividend

    Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for December 2022 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

  • Amazon Defers Fresher Hiring To Control Costs, Draws Lawsuit From Supplier

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shelved the joining for some university graduates set to join the company in May, blaming the "macroeconomic environment. Amazon postponed the students' joining until the end of 2023 and doled out a one-off payment of $13,000, the Financial Times reports. One of the students was likely to join Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, home to Lab126. Also Read: Amazon's Cloud Eyes More Staff in 2023, Remain Invested In More Data Centers Lab126, where Amazon develop

  • AIG to Officially Shut Unit That Failed in Financial Crisis

    American International Group infamous Financial Products unit—the one that nearly took down the global economy in 2008 with wrong-way bets on mortgages—is on its way to an official demise. AIG announced today that the unit has filed a voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, as a way to close for good. AIGFP’s main debt, according to a bankruptcy filing: $37.4 billion owed to its parent.

  • Amazon Inspire may show customers ‘content, products they may not have found’: Exec

    Head of Amazon Shopping Oliver Messenger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the e-tailer's new shopping feature and how influencers and brands will integrate into the platform.