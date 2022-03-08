U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

FuelPositive Announces Appointment of Derek Boudreau as Strategic Advisor, Agricultural Implementation

FuelPositive Corp.
·5 min read
  NHHHF
FuelPositive Corp.
FuelPositive Corp.

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Derek P. Boudreau has joined the Company as Strategic Advisor, Agricultural Implementation. Derek brings over 27 years of global experience in the off-highway equipment business, gained at John Deere Company, which is a world leader in agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, internal combustion engines, drivetrains (used in heavy equipment), and lawn care equipment.

Originally from Canada, Derek’s experience spans the areas of sales, marketing, product engineering, product support and operations management, as well as global product line leadership. Derek developed a broad global perspective as he successfully led businesses for John Deere in Canada, the U.S., Russia and Finland. He has a strong track record of profitably growing businesses in the agricultural, construction and forestry equipment sectors. Derek has a passion for expanding product offerings to better serve customers through organic development and strategic partnerships. He holds a BEng (McGill University) and an MBA (University of Chicago).

“We are thrilled to have Derek on our team. His vast experience working in sales, management, manufacturing and distribution with agricultural equipment and internal combustion engines, will help ensure FuelPositive makes the best possible decisions related to the broad range of agricultural opportunities presenting themselves to the Company every day. He is starting off reviewing our intellectual property and working with farmers to build our understanding of their practices, preferences and requirements. His knowledge will play a critical role as we determine and maximize the impact our on-site green ammonia production systems will have on farms and in other applications as we grow,” said Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair of FuelPositive.

“I’m excited to be joining this team of exceptional people who have been hand-picked to achieve FuelPositive’s mission. I look forward to supporting our agricultural producers and I’m grateful for the opportunity to apply my knowledge to a cause that is directed at reducing pollution and enabling a greener world,” said Derek Boudreau.”

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The Company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-site, where it’s needed. This eliminates precarious supply chains and creates end-user security.

Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

The company’s most recent corporate update can be found here.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Media or Investor enquiries, please contact:

Ian Clifford
Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair
mailbox1@fuelpositive.com
www.fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations (United States)
RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com
www.rbmilestone.com


