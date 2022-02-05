U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,714.86
    +4,531.38 (+12.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

FuelPositive Issues Statement About Unsanctioned and Misleading Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FuelPositive Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NHHHF

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company”) is informing its investors of unsanctioned, misleading and potentially manipulative stock promotion being conducted by unidentified third parties. The Company became aware of some misleading promotional material on February 3, 2022. The Company is not aware, however, of the full nature and content of the promotional activity, the extent of the dissemination, or who is behind it. The Company is actively investigating the matter.

“There has been some misleading anonymous third-party promotion that has come to our attention. It is not sanctioned or sponsored by FuelPositive and the information should not be relied upon. It has not affected our trading activity, however we felt it was important to advise investors that it is going on. We are taking this action to protect our reputation and to prevent investors from being misled,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair.

FuelPositive has an ongoing agreement for investor relations services with RB Milestone Group, which has been identified on the Company’s website (https://fuelpositive.com/leadership/) and is registered with the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB.

“We are not saying that all third-party content should not be relied upon, as there is positive and balanced media coverage that we want to encourage. But we cannot assure the accuracy of information published by third parties. Investors should only make decisions based on the advice of registered advisors,” added Clifford.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The Company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

The Company’s most recent corporate update, presented in November, can be found here.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Media or Investor enquiries, please contact:

Ian Clifford
Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair
mailbox1@fuelpositive.com
www.fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations (United States)
RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com
www.rbmilestone.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Peloton Draws Interest From Amazon, Other Suitors: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is attracting interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the home fitness company surged as much as 43% in extended trading. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were lower in early-afternoon trading on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 10.7% from Thursday's closing price. Ford reported its fourth-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Thursday, and they were hit and miss -- at least from Wall Street's perspective.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors—and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • Meta stock plunge is not a surprise given valuation compared to Berkshire Hathaway and others, asset manager says

    Principal & Portfolio Manager at Boyar Asset Management Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta stock dip, growth vs. value, Big Tech, and the 2022 for value stock.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Is Soaring 19% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were soaring 18.9% week to date from their closing price last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost came after Jim Cramer gave the stock a positive mention Monday morning. While the recommendation gave a 12% boost to the stock that day, the coffee shop chain gave back a few points the next day after Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported disappointing earnings. Dutch Bros actually lost more than its rival, dropping almost 4% compared to Starbucks' 1% drop.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.

  • Snap earnings spark stock rally that’s so big, it’s making people nervous

    A 50% daily stock move is normally cause for celebration on Wall Street, but Snap Inc.'s big rally Friday has also been met by some skittishness.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Is PTON Stock A Buy Or Sell On Reported Amazon Takeover Interest?

    Peloton was a big coronavirus pandemic winner, but is pausing bike and treadmill production, Is PTON stock a buy or sell?

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • GE's stock rises toward longest win streak in nearly 6 years

    Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Friday, to put them on track for the longest win streak in nearly six years. The industrial conglomerate's stock has gained 11.0% amid its current seven-day streak of gains, which was launched after the stock dropped 7.8% in two days following fourth-quarter results to close Jan. 26 at the lowest price since Feb. 1, 2021. Seven straight gains would be the longest such streak since the 10-session stretch that ended July 19, 2016. Since